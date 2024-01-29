Photos: Ben Stiller and Family Visit HARMONY on Broadway

BEN STILLER, CHRISTINE TAYLOR, and their daughter ELLA caught the Barry Manilow/Bruce Sussman musical Harmony at the Barrymore Theatre on Sunday and congratulated the cast backstage after the performance.

HARMONY is in its final week of shows and will close on Sunday, February 4th.



Based on the unbelievable true story, Harmony tells the tale of the most successful entertainers you’ve never heard of. . . . until now. In the 1920s and 30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold out the biggest theaters around the world. Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom. What happened next is the story of Harmony. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites.