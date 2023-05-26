Video: HAM4HAM Gets Corny With The Casts of SHUCKED And THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

The Thanksgiving Play stars D'Arcy Carden and Chris Sullivan joined Lin-Manuel Miranda outside the Richard Rodgers TheaT today to welcome book writer Robert Horn and the Tony-nominated cast of Shucked for a special performance.

Check out their performance of "We Love Jesus" (along with a bonus, cornified Hamilton remix) led by the farm-to-fable's resident Storytellers, Grey Henson and Ashley D. Kelley here!