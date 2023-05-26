Video: HAM4HAM Gets Corny With The Casts of SHUCKED And THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

Check out their performance of "We Love Jesus" (along with a bonus, cornified Hamilton remix) led by Storytellers, Grey Henson and Ashley D. Kelley.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards Photo 1 Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards
Annaleigh Ashford, SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Drama League Awards Photo 2 See the Full List of 2023 Drama League Award Winners!
Tina Turner Has Died At Age 83 Photo 3 Tina Turner Has Died At Age 83
Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Photo 4 Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award

The Thanksgiving Play stars D'Arcy Carden and Chris Sullivan joined Lin-Manuel Miranda outside the Richard Rodgers TheaT today to welcome book writer Robert Horn and the Tony-nominated cast of Shucked for a special performance.

Check out their performance of "We Love Jesus" (along with a bonus, cornified Hamilton remix) led by the farm-to-fable's resident Storytellers, Grey Henson and Ashley D. Kelley here!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 




Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Video: SOME LIKE IT HOT Star J.Harrison Ghee Performs You Coulda Knocked Me Over With A Fe Photo
Video: SOME LIKE IT HOT Star J.Harrison Ghee Performs 'You Coulda Knocked Me Over With A Feather' At Today's HAM4HAM

Leopoldstadt stars Brandon Uranowitz and Joshua Malina joined Lin-Manuel Miranda outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre today to welcome Tony-nominees J. Harrison Ghee, Marc Shaiman, and the ensemble of Some Like It Hot for another return engagement of the outdoor mini-concert series, Ham4Ham!

Video: Stars From KIMBERLY AKIMBO, CAMELOT, And A DOLLS HOUSE Join Todays HAM4HAM! Photo
Video: Stars From KIMBERLY AKIMBO, CAMELOT, And A DOLL'S HOUSE Join Today's HAM4HAM!

Jessica Chastain and Arian Moayed from A Doll's House joined Lin-Manuel Miranda outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre today to welcome Tony-nominee Bonnie Milligan, Phillipa Soo, and the ensemblists from Kimberly Akimbo and Camelot for a special Ham4Ham! See video of the show!

Jessica Chastain & Arian Moayed to Co-Host Ham4Ham This Week Photo
Jessica Chastain & Arian Moayed to Co-Host Ham4Ham This Week

Jessica Chastain and Arian Moayed from A Doll's House will be co-hosting a Ham4Ham show with Lin-Manuel Miranda this Friday, May 19th. 

Listen: All New Album of Songs From HAMILTON in Germany is Available Now Photo
Listen: All New Album of Songs From HAMILTON in Germany is Available Now

An all new album has been released, featuring songs from the German production of Hamilton! Hamilton: The German EP is available now on Spotify. Listen to the full album here!


Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Hamilton Magnet Hamilton Magnet
Hamilton Button Set Hamilton Button Set
Hamilton Unisex Gold Star Show Tee Hamilton Unisex Gold Star Show Tee
Hamilton Shot Glass Hamilton Shot Glass

More Hot Stories For You

Listen: 'My Friends' From the Upcoming Cast Recording of SWEENEY TODDListen: 'My Friends' From the Upcoming Cast Recording of SWEENEY TODD
Judge Dismisses Lawsuit of 1968 ROMEO & JULIET Nude SceneJudge Dismisses Lawsuit of 1968 ROMEO & JULIET Nude Scene
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop!Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop!
Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Skylar Astin Join Sondheim Celebration At Hollywood BowlNorm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Skylar Astin Join Sondheim Celebration At Hollywood Bowl

Videos

Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions Video Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions
A SOLDIER'S PLAY Arrives in LA Video
A SOLDIER'S PLAY Arrives in LA
Bonnie Milligan's Life Just Got Better with a Tony Nomination Video
Bonnie Milligan's Life Just Got Better with a Tony Nomination
Elijah Rhea Johnson Is Stepping Into MJ's Shoes Video
Elijah Rhea Johnson Is Stepping Into MJ's Shoes
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You