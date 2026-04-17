Video: HADESTOWN Cast Marks Seven Years On Broadway With Outdoor Performance At Walter Kerr Theatre

Watch the cast of Hadestown celebrate seven years on Broadway with a special performance of "Way Down Hadestown," outside the Walter Kerr Theatre, led by Tony-winner J. Harrison Ghee. See the video.

The production is currently in its seventh year at the Broadway venue (219 W 48th Street) and in its third year in the West End, having returned to London following its 2018 engagement at the Royal National Theatre. The North American tour completed a three-year coast-to-coast run in 2024, and productions have also been staged internationally in South Korea, Sydney, Melbourne, and Amsterdam.

The filmed version of this Tony-winning musical smash will have its world premiere screening this June at New York's Tribeca Film Festival.

Hadestown began as an indie theater project by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, which toured Vermont before being developed into a concept album. In collaboration with director Rachel Chavkin, the work evolved into a stage musical that blends American folk music with New Orleans–influenced jazz.

The musical follows two intertwined love stories: that of Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of Hades and Persephone. Set against a mythic journey to the underworld and back, the production explores themes of labor, love, doubt, and resilience through a sung-through score performed by an ensemble of actors, dancers, and musicians.

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