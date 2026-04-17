 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: HADESTOWN Cast Marks Seven Years On Broadway With Outdoor Performance At Walter Kerr Theatre

Watch the cast celebrate with a special performance of "Way Down Hadestown," outside the Walter Kerr Theatre, led by Tony-winner J. Harrison Ghee.

By:
Powered by Ticketmaster
Get Show Info Show Info
Tix From $139
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch

Watch the cast of Hadestown celebrate seven years on Broadway with a special performance of "Way Down Hadestown," outside the Walter Kerr Theatre, led by Tony-winner J. Harrison Ghee. See the video.

The production is currently in its seventh year at the Broadway venue (219 W 48th Street) and in its third year in the West End, having returned to London following its 2018 engagement at the Royal National Theatre. The North American tour completed a three-year coast-to-coast run in 2024, and productions have also been staged internationally in South Korea, Sydney, Melbourne, and Amsterdam.

The filmed version of this Tony-winning musical smash will have its world premiere screening this June at New York's Tribeca Film Festival. 

Hadestown began as an indie theater project by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, which toured Vermont before being developed into a concept album. In collaboration with director Rachel Chavkin, the work evolved into a stage musical that blends American folk music with New Orleans–influenced jazz.

The musical follows two intertwined love stories: that of Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of Hades and Persephone. Set against a mythic journey to the underworld and back, the production explores themes of labor, love, doubt, and resilience through a sung-through score performed by an ensemble of actors, dancers, and musicians.

Get Hadestown Tickets From $139

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Shop

BroadwayWorld Merch

Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more

Hadestown Magnet Hadestown Magnet Shop item
Hadestown Song Pin Set Hadestown Song Pin Set Shop item
Hadestown Sing it Again Pride Pin Hadestown Sing it Again Pride Pin Shop item

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $95
More Hot Shows Discounts
Show Info From $139