Video: GALILEO Takes First Preview Bows on Broadway

Galileo celebrated its first preview on Broadway on Tuesday night, marking Raúl Esparza's return to Broadway in the title role. Watch a video of the company taking their first bows at the Shubert Theatre below.

In addition to Mr. Esparza, Galileo stars Jeremy Kushnier, Tony and Grammy Award nominee Joy Woods, Bradley Dean, Jordon Lee Garcia, and Javier Muñoz.

They are joined by Gabrielle Elisabeth, Adam Halpin, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Rico Lebron, Michael J. Mainwaring, Terica Marie, Rob Marnell, Alexander Mendoza, Ramone Nelson, Matty Palmer, Chase Peacock, David Rowen, Madeleine Spacapan, Erica Sweany, with swings Nicci Claspell, Ninako Donville, Cameron Johnson, Michał Kołaczkowski, and Noah Plomgren.

Inspired by the life of the groundbreaking astronomer and scientist, Galileo features a book by Danny Strong and an original score by Zoe Sarnak and Michael Weiner. Galileo is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer and choreographed by Tony Award nominee David Neumann. The opening night is set for Sunday evening, December 6.

Galileo is the electrifying and explosive new Broadway musical about the man whose discoveries rocked our universe. When luminary Galileo (Esparza) peers into the heavens, what he sees challenges humanity’s understanding of the world. Unwilling to deny the truth, Galileo finds himself in a fight with the most powerful institution on Earth. As his trusted confidant Maffeo Barberini (Kushnier) ascends to power, friendship leads to betrayal, and the dreams Galileo has envisioned for himself and for his brilliant daughter Virginia Galilei (Woods) begin to slip away. Belief, ambition, and love pull the trio out of orbit, each confronting what they’re willing to sacrifice for what matters most.

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