Jordan Rice and Nia Otchere-Sarfo Share Their Backstage Rituals, Must-Haves, and More at SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY

We all know how much hard work goes into the performances that audiences see eight times a week on Broadway. When they're not giving it their all onstage, most performers are backstage doing what it takes to stay happy, healthy, and ready to go between scenes. In Words From The Wings, BroadwayWorld is taking fans behind the curtain to shine a spotlight on the everyday routines that keep Broadway stars moving.

In this edition, we catch up with Jordan Rice and Nia Otchere-Sarfo, who play cousins Gifty and Mercy (and share a dressing room!) in School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play on Broadway. Below, the girls take us backstage at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (with photos by Jennifer Broski) to share some of their favorite backstage moments, must-haves, and more!

Jordan made her film debut at age 11 in Ava DuVernay’s Selma. Her recent work includes portraying Marie Ndiaye in the Broadway Tour of Jaja's African Hair Braiding, which earned her a Helen Hayes Award nomination in 2025. Other notable work of hers includes Jackie Carson in the Apple TV+ Series "Swagger" and Dylan in the rom-com One True Loves. She’s been recognized as a 2024 Southeast Emmy nominee for Talent Performance and a 2020 YoungArts Theatre Winner. Rice is the founder of More To See Productions, LLC, a film and tv production company focused on bringing stories from marginalized communities to the screen.

Nia just wrapped a recurring guest star on “Murder Bot” for Apple. Nia has been a part of two MOCAP video games for Sony, and is a graduate of USC where she received her BFA in musical theater. Nia had the pleasure of working with 10 AFI directors on their short form content creation class. She will star in all 10 films which will spread throughout the festival season. She also recently starred in Stephen Schwartz’s workshop musical Call Me From The Grave at The Wallis Annenberg. Nia is represented by Thruline and Buchwald.

What’s the first thing you do when you arrive to the theatre?

Jordan: The first thing I do when I get to the theatre is sign in, and make the long trek up the stairs to the 6th floor!! That is like part one of my warm up for the show. Once in the dressing room, I get the humidifier going while I sit and decompress for a few minutes. It's important for me to let go of the business of NYC and life and ground myself into the work I'm about to do.

Nia: Greet and check in with everyone in the theatre! Broadway runs a tiiiiiiight ship! With one day off per week WHEWW!!! I can’t think of any one who works on Broadway who isn’t tired! (If they exist let me know cause I need tips!!) So I like to check in with security, actors, wigs, sound, everyone! Give out some hugs and make sure everyone’s holding it together even if we’re all struggling to keep our eyes open lol!

What’s the last thing you do before you go on stage?

Jordan: When "places" is called, I head downstairs, maybe mess with my castmates a bit as Mercy, and then I always end by praying over the show and asking God to let this show be what someone in the audience needs whether that is a laugh, a moment of community, or a visual representation of inspiration.

Nia: I pray. It’s a great way of centering myself and quieting any thoughts or feelings of the day. Overall just a moment of gratitude for the performance I’m about to give. I’ve dreamed about being on Broadway since I knew what it was. I’ve worked countless survival jobs to get myself to this point , so I’m always in awe and gratitude of the God that brought me here.

What’s your must-have backstage snack?

Jordan: SOUR PUNCH STRAWS!!! Specifically the assorted flavors kind. That was my go-to on tour, and now it's my Broadway go-to. Sour Punch, sponsor me!

Nia: I’m actually not much of a snacks girl …. Is that boring? But I do have an obsession with boba. Yes, the tapioca drinks… A nice Thai Green Milk Tea with Lychee Jelly and Ice Cream on top—HONEY!!! It’s my life line. Backstage, after the show, before the show, day off, day on it doesn’t matter!!! I can’t get enough of it.

Pre-show ritual that others may think is weird?

Jordan: I do this vocal + body shake out where, basically, I shake my leg and vocalize to loosen everything up. It almost sounds like the Spongebob laugh to be honest.

Nia: Hmm… not sure if it’s weird but I’d say a little stretching, a bit of vocal work and then I like to chill —just rest my voice and body. This show demands the actor to give full energy, voice and physicality at every moment. Especially for a character like Gifty. Her thoughts and feelings are always reflected vocally and in her body. That in addition to the show taking place during high school years (when it feels like EVERYTHING is life or death) is a recipe for HIGH ENERGY. So I don’t like to use my instrument too much before a show. Some gentle stretching and voice work is a must and then rest is my go to.

What are five must-haves in your dressing room?

Jordan: A nebulizer, Grether's Pastilles, my Polaroids of friends and castmates, a phone charger !!!! there's nothing worse than getting offstage and the phone says 4%, and on two show days- my laptop so Nia and I can play Sims 4.

Nia: I need one thing. Nothing other than my laptop to play The Sims 4. I’m a HUGE gamer in general, but Sims is really the game that has carried me through almost every season of my life. It has a special place in my heart.

What’s your favorite moment from the show to watch from the wings?

Jordan: Erin Morton who plays Nana, has a powerful speech in the play, and I always love hearing how the audience responds to her in that moment from backstage. She gets cheers and uproarious applause each time, and it truly is something that gives me another boost of energy for my next entrance.

Nia: Any moment I’m offstage I love listening to the women onstage. It’s been an honor to watch each of them from the first day of rehearsal to the last weeks of the show. They’ve evolved into these characters beautifully and any opportunity to watch them while I’m offstage is a masterclass.

What has been your favorite backstage moment in your time with this show so far?

Jordan: It's so hard to pick just one, so I'll speed round a few. In no order of importance: 1) there's a moment in a transition where myself and Heather Alicia Simms see each other before she crosses. Every show we do something to make each other laugh. 2) Reenacting people's dialogue offstage with whoever is there and doing a soap opera version of that scene 3) when we have post-show hangouts in the wig room! Sometimes we buy food, play music, turn on the literal DISCO BALL down there, and play games.

Nia: Earlier this year I was working two survival jobs I hated, struggling to pay my rent, with a deadline over my head from my family about how much longer I should pursue my dream before looking into something “serious”. While also being completely unsure of what was going on with my life/career. Suddenly this huge blessing of a show fell in my lap and now I’m on Broadway…that sentence is BAFFLING to me still. AND! On Broadway in an all Black female cast of women I have admired for years! So is it wrong if I say all of it has been my favorite? I never knew a show like this was waiting for me. It has resonated so deeply with who I am and I never want to forget a second of it. I don’t know what’s next, as us actors often don’t, so I’m constantly trying to take mental screenshots of every single moment backstage and onstage. This is truly a magical time I will never forget. I’m grateful for all of it.

Jocelyn Bioh’s School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play opened on Broadway September 28 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Whitney White, the production stars Denée Benton, Patina Miller and Jasmine Amy Rogers.

Set at a boarding school in Ghana, the comedy follows Paulina, who has her sights set on a beauty pageant, until the arrival of a new student from America changes the competition. The cast also includes Lucia Aremu as Ama, Erin Morton as Nana, Nia Otchere-Sarfo as Gifty, Jordan Rice as Mercy and Heather Alicia Simms as Headmistress Francis. Benton plays Paulina Sarpong, Miller plays Eloise Amponsah and Rogers plays Ericka Boafo.

The production reunites Bioh and White, who previously collaborated on Jaja’s African Hair Braiding. School Girls premiered Off-Broadway at MCC in 2017 and has since received more than 80 regional productions and a UK premiere in 2023.

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