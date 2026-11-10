Exclusive: Andrew Durand Sings 'A Little Life' in THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON Musical







Live a little life with Tony Award nominee Andrew Durand and 15 actor-musicians as they perform "A Little Life" from THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON at The Public Theater. The exclusive video gives a new preview of he North American premiere of the three-time Olivier Award-winning musical, now extended for a third time Off-Broadway.

The complete actor-musician ensemble of THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON includes Jo Brook (Swing), Britney Coleman (Gwyns/Trenlee Senior/Captain Carrick), Trevor Lindley Craft (Morlan/Landlord/Mrs. Gladstone's Sister/Mrs. Gladstone's Sister's Granddaughter/Electrotherapist), Brandon J. Ellis (Tewes/Roger Button), Katie Horner (Treth/Morwenna Keene/Miss Moncrief/Drunken Sailor/Doctor), Kelsee Kimmel (Sterenow/Elowen Keene/The Sheep), Casey Martin Klein (Swing), Sachiko Mae (Avoryow/Mary Button/Millie Dyer/Psychiatrist), Morgan Morse (Tonnow/Jack Trenlee/Mr. Bennett), Kris Saint-Louis (Lanow/Locryn/Mrs. Bennett), Claire-Frances Sullivan (Ebron/Lowen/Landlady/Mr. Gladstone), Lauren Jeanne Thomas (Swing), Spiff Wiegand (Swing), and Matt Wolpe (Tir/Mrs. Gladstone/Mrs. Gladstone's Granddaughter/Billy Tyne).

Set in a Cornish fishing village on the coast of Great Britain, THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON makes its North American premiere at The Public this fall. Olivier Award-winning writing team Jethro Compton and Darren Clark reimagine F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic story of an old man who is not at the end of his life, but at the beginning.

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