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Video: China Anne McClain & Ryan McCartan Perform 'Go' in THE GREAT GATSBY

McCartan and McClain appear as Gatsby and Daisy in the Broadway production's stage adaptation of the novel.

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Watch Ryan McCartan and China Anne McClain perform 'Go' as Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby on Broadway. The award-winning and record-breaking musical continues to roar on at The Broadway Theatre (53rd & Broadway), with tickets on sale through June 6, 2027.

The footage follows a first clip of McClain performing "Beautiful Little Fool," which was released last month.

The Great Gatsby is a stage musical based on the story of the eccentric millionaire Jay Gatsby and his pursuit of lost love. The book is by Kait Kerrigan, with an original score by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen that draws on jazz and pop influences. Marc Bruni directs the production, with choreography by Dominique Kelley.

McCartan (Heathers The Musical, Wicked, “Liv & Maddie”), will play his final performance in the titular role on Friday, December 4, 2026. Tony Award nominee Derek Klena (Moulin Rouge!, Jagged Little Pill, Wicked) will play the enigmatic Jay Gatsby beginning Saturday, December 5, 2026 through March 14, 2027, when he will return to the Savannah Bananas for the 2027 season.

Continuing alongside Klena in the cast are China Anne McClain (Descendants franchise, “Black Lightning”, “A.N.T. Farm”) as Daisy Buchanan; Olivier Award-nominee Corbin Bleu (High School Musical franchise, Kiss Me Kate) as Nick Carraway; Naturi Naughton-Lewis (“Power”, Fame, ABC’s “Queens”) as Jordan Baker, Max Monnig (Glory of the World) as Tom Buchanan; Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella, On Your Feet!) as Myrtle Wilson; Charlie Pollock (Urinetown, “The Good Wife”) as George Wilson; and original cast member Eric Anderson (Moulin Rouge, Waitress) as Meyer Wolfsheim.

Get The Great Gatsby Tickets From $71

More on this show: Photos: Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada & Corbin Bleu in THE GREAT GATSBY · 5/22/2026



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