“That organ sound was iconic. I felt like I was transported to a certain time in history.” This episode features Linedy Genao who is currently playing on Broadway as Myrtle Wilson in The Great Gatsby and hosting her new podcast Entre Acts, which is part of the Broadway Podcast Network.
Video: China Anne McClain & Ryan McCartan Perform 'Go' in THE GREAT GATSBY
McCartan and McClain appear as Gatsby and Daisy in the Broadway production's stage adaptation of the novel.
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Watch Ryan McCartan and China Anne McClain perform 'Go' as Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby on Broadway. The award-winning and record-breaking musical continues to roar on at The Broadway Theatre (53rd & Broadway), with tickets on sale through June 6, 2027.
The footage follows a first clip of McClain performing "Beautiful Little Fool," which was released last month.
The Great Gatsby is a stage musical based on the story of the eccentric millionaire Jay Gatsby and his pursuit of lost love. The book is by Kait Kerrigan, with an original score by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen that draws on jazz and pop influences. Marc Bruni directs the production, with choreography by Dominique Kelley.
McCartan (Heathers The Musical, Wicked, “Liv & Maddie”), will play his final performance in the titular role on Friday, December 4, 2026. Tony Award nominee Derek Klena (Moulin Rouge!, Jagged Little Pill, Wicked) will play the enigmatic Jay Gatsby beginning Saturday, December 5, 2026 through March 14, 2027, when he will return to the Savannah Bananas for the 2027 season.
Continuing alongside Klena in the cast are China Anne McClain (Descendants franchise, “Black Lightning”, “A.N.T. Farm”) as Daisy Buchanan; Olivier Award-nominee Corbin Bleu (High School Musical franchise, Kiss Me Kate) as Nick Carraway; Naturi Naughton-Lewis (“Power”, Fame, ABC’s “Queens”) as Jordan Baker, Max Monnig (Glory of the World) as Tom Buchanan; Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella, On Your Feet!) as Myrtle Wilson; Charlie Pollock (Urinetown, “The Good Wife”) as George Wilson; and original cast member Eric Anderson (Moulin Rouge, Waitress) as Meyer Wolfsheim.
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Podcasts
#21 - Eva Noblezada: Escaping the People-Pleasing Trap and Shaking Off the Noise
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