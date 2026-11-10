Video: China Anne McClain & Ryan McCartan Perform 'Go' in THE GREAT GATSBY







Watch Ryan McCartan and China Anne McClain perform 'Go' as Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby on Broadway. The award-winning and record-breaking musical continues to roar on at The Broadway Theatre (53rd & Broadway), with tickets on sale through June 6, 2027.

The footage follows a first clip of McClain performing "Beautiful Little Fool," which was released last month.

The Great Gatsby is a stage musical based on the story of the eccentric millionaire Jay Gatsby and his pursuit of lost love. The book is by Kait Kerrigan, with an original score by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen that draws on jazz and pop influences. Marc Bruni directs the production, with choreography by Dominique Kelley.

McCartan (Heathers The Musical, Wicked, “Liv & Maddie”), will play his final performance in the titular role on Friday, December 4, 2026. Tony Award nominee Derek Klena (Moulin Rouge!, Jagged Little Pill, Wicked) will play the enigmatic Jay Gatsby beginning Saturday, December 5, 2026 through March 14, 2027, when he will return to the Savannah Bananas for the 2027 season.

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