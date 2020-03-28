Shutdown Streaming
Video Flashback: Julie Halston Reads a New York Times Wedding Announcement

Mar. 28, 2020  

Julie Halston has taken to Facebook to release daily flashback clips from her past performances. Her most recent is a video of her reading a New York Times wedding announcement.

Halston has been seen on Broadway in You Can't Take it With You, Anything Goes, Hairspray, Gypsy, and The Twentieth Century. Off-Broadway credits include The Tribute Artist, The Divine Sister and numerous others. She has received three Drama Desk, two Drama League and two Outer Critics Nominations for her work on and off Broadway. She is also the recipient of an Off-Broadway Alliance Lifetime Achievement Award. TV credits include "Bitsy Von Muffling," Sex and The City and "Tina Carmello."

