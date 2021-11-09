Video: First Look at THE PROM Spanish-Language Production in México
The plot of The Prom México takes place in Salamanca, Guanajuato, unlike the North American version, which places the action in Indiana.
Get a first look at the Spanish-language production of the hit musical The Prom currently playing at Centro Cultural Teatro II in México City.
In the musical. four musical theatre stars seeking publicity through championing social causes, come to the rescue of Emma, a??a??a teenage girl who will not be able to attend the high school prom with her lesbian partner due to discrimination with in her conservative community. In The Prom, generosity, love, respect and acceptance make their way, and converge in the midst of music, romance, dance, and laughter.
The cats of The Prom México includes Brenda Santabalbina, Daiana Liparoti, Anahí Allué, Gerardo González, Oscar Carapia, Mauricio Salas, Guana, Majo Pérez, Beto Torres, Marien Caballero Galvé.
The hilarious hit Broadway musical comedy, won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical. A multi-season tour that will visit more than 20 cities in the 2021-22 season.
Directed and choreographed by Tony Award® winner Casey Nicholaw (Aladdin, Mean Girls),
The Prom features a book by Tony Award® winner Bob Martin (Elf, The Drowsy Chaperone) and Tony Award® nominee Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), music by Tony Award® nominee Matthew Sklar (Elf the Musical) and lyrics by Tony Award® nominee Chad Beguelin with scenic design by Tony Award® winner Scott Pask (The Book of Mormon), costume design by Tony Award® winner Ann Roth (The Book of Mormon) and Matthew Pachtman (The Book of Mormon), lighting design by Tony Award® winner Natasha Katz (Diana: The Musical), sound design by Tony Award® winner Brian Ronan (Mrs. Doubtfire, Mean Girls), wig and hair design by Josh Marquette (Pretty Woman, Means Girls), make-up design by Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Mean Girls), orchestrations by Tony Award® winner Larry Hochman (Hello, Dolly!), music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Mean Girls) and casting by The Telsey Office.
THE PROM made its world premiere at The Alliance Theatre, Atlanta, GA, Susan V. Booth, Artistic Director, in 2016, and played its final performance at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway on August 11, 2019 after playing 23 previews and 310 regular performances.