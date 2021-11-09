Video: First Look at THE PROM Spanish-Language Production in México

Get a first look at the Spanish-language production of the hit musical The Prom currently playing at Centro Cultural Teatro II in México City.

The plot of The Prom México takes place in Salamanca, Guanajuato, unlike the North American version, which places the action in Indiana.

In the musical. four musical theatre stars seeking publicity through championing social causes, come to the rescue of Emma, a??a??a teenage girl who will not be able to attend the high school prom with her lesbian partner due to discrimination with in her conservative community. In The Prom, generosity, love, respect and acceptance make their way, and converge in the midst of music, romance, dance, and laughter.

The cats of The Prom México includes Brenda Santabalbina, Daiana Liparoti, Anahí Allué, Gerardo González, Oscar Carapia, Mauricio Salas, Guana, Majo Pérez, Beto Torres, Marien Caballero Galvé.

The hilarious hit Broadway musical comedy, won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical. A multi-season tour that will visit more than 20 cities in the 2021-22 season.