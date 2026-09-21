OTHER DESERT CITIES to Offer $49 Tickets Through Rush and Lottery
Find out how to get discounted tickets to Other Desert Cities.
Digital lottery and rush policies will launch for the first Broadway revival of Jon Robin Baitz's Other Desert Cities. Directed by Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey, the production stars 11-time Emmy Award winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tony Award nominee and four-time Academy Award nominee Ed Harris, and two-time Tony Award nominee, Academy Award winner, and eight-time Emmy Award winner Allison Janney, Actor Award winner Joe Keery, and Tony Award nominee Lily Rabe.
Other Desert Cities begins previews on Tuesday, September 29 ahead of a Sunday, October 18 opening night at Broadway's Hudson Theatre. This limited engagement will play through Sunday, January 17, 2027 only.
Lucky Seat Digital Lottery
Digital Lottery tickets will be available on Lucky Seat for $49 each. Participants must have a Lucky Seat account to participate in the lottery. Entries will open today at 12PM ET.
For weekday performances, entries will be accepted until 10:30AM ET the day before the performance, with winners being selected beginning at 11AM ET and continuing throughout the day as needed. For weekend performances, entries will be accepted until 10:30AM ET the Friday before, with winner selection following at 11AM ET and continuing throughout the day as needed.
Winners will have a limited window in which to purchase and claim their tickets, so those entering are encouraged to keep an eye on the drawing on the dates they have entered. Tickets locations and number of tickets are subject to availability; seats may be partial view. Limit of two tickets per patron. Entries are accepted at LuckySeat.com.
TodayTix Digital Rush
Rush tickets are available for $49 the morning of each performance on the TodayTix app, beginning at 9AM ET. Users can download the TodayTix app on an iOS or Android device and purchase up to two tickets for that afternoon or evening's show. A limited number of rush tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Seats may be partial view. Users can set an alert on the TodayTix app to be notified when rush tickets are available each day.
Every family has a secret. Not every family survives it. On Christmas Eve, the sunlit Palm Springs home of a politically connected family becomes a battleground of memory, loyalty, and legacy when a daughter returns with a memoir and the power to expose the explosive truth they've kept hidden. As the past comes into focus, the question isn't just what happened, but who owns a family's story, and what is the cost to tell it.
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