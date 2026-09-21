OTHER DESERT CITIES to Offer $49 Tickets Through Rush and Lottery

Digital lottery and rush policies will launch for the first Broadway revival of Jon Robin Baitz's Other Desert Cities. Directed by Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey, the production stars 11-time Emmy Award winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tony Award nominee and four-time Academy Award nominee Ed Harris, and two-time Tony Award nominee, Academy Award winner, and eight-time Emmy Award winner Allison Janney, Actor Award winner Joe Keery, and Tony Award nominee Lily Rabe.

Other Desert Cities begins previews on Tuesday, September 29 ahead of a Sunday, October 18 opening night at Broadway's Hudson Theatre. This limited engagement will play through Sunday, January 17, 2027 only.

Lucky Seat Digital Lottery

Digital Lottery tickets will be available on Lucky Seat for $49 each. Participants must have a Lucky Seat account to participate in the lottery. Entries will open today at 12PM ET.

For weekday performances, entries will be accepted until 10:30AM ET the day before the performance, with winners being selected beginning at 11AM ET and continuing throughout the day as needed. For weekend performances, entries will be accepted until 10:30AM ET the Friday before, with winner selection following at 11AM ET and continuing throughout the day as needed.

Winners will have a limited window in which to purchase and claim their tickets, so those entering are encouraged to keep an eye on the drawing on the dates they have entered. Tickets locations and number of tickets are subject to availability; seats may be partial view. Limit of two tickets per patron. Entries are accepted at LuckySeat.com.

TodayTix Digital Rush

Rush tickets are available for $49 the morning of each performance on the TodayTix app, beginning at 9AM ET. Users can download the TodayTix app on an iOS or Android device and purchase up to two tickets for that afternoon or evening's show. A limited number of rush tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Seats may be partial view. Users can set an alert on the TodayTix app to be notified when rush tickets are available each day.

Every family has a secret. Not every family survives it. On Christmas Eve, the sunlit Palm Springs home of a politically connected family becomes a battleground of memory, loyalty, and legacy when a daughter returns with a memoir and the power to expose the explosive truth they've kept hidden. As the past comes into focus, the question isn't just what happened, but who owns a family's story, and what is the cost to tell it.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 12 Hrs 47 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming

Related Stories 1 Ed Harris, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Allison Janney, & More Will Lead OTHER DESERT CITIES

Ed Harris has revealed that he will be returning to the stage this year, starring alongside Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Allison Janney in a production of Jon Robin Baitz's family drama, Other Desert Cities.