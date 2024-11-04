Video: First Look at & JULIET in Germany With Willemijn Verkaik & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch a first look at & Juliet in Germany!

The production stars Willemijn Verkaik – who appeared on Broadway as Elphaba in Wicked – as Anne Hathaway. She joins the company fresh off her run as Elsa in the German production of Frozen, a character she also voiced in the German dub of the original film.

It also features Chiara Fuhrmann as Julliet, watch her perform "Roar" below!

Joining Verkaik and Fuhrmann are renowned musical theater actors Raphael Groß, and Andreas Bongard. They will bring to life the characters of Romeo and William Shakespeare.

& JULIA offers a refreshing twist on Shakespeare's classic tale. Anne Hathaway, portrayed by Broadway sensation Willemijn Verkaik, challenges the tragic conclusion of Romeo and Juliet by reimagining Juliet's fate, transforming a sorrowful ending into a vibrant, comedic beginning where 16th century meets pop culture. "It's a joy to play such a happy, confident character who brings humor to everything she does. The musical is truly a celebration," says Verkaik.

Andreas Bongard, embodying Shakespeare himself, finds the musical's contemporary themes particularly compelling. "The show addresses critical issues such as gender fluidity and women's roles, wrapped in the lively music of Max Martin that resonates across generations," Bongard explains.

Raphael Groß, who plays Romeo, adds, "The story is a celebration of life and the courage to start anew. It's about giving Romeo—and everyone—a second chance to embrace life and love."

Rehearsals for the German production of & JULIA are set to begin in early September, with additional casting announcements to follow.