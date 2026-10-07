Video: First Look at Ilario Grant & Brandon Lee Harris in MJ THE MUSICAL on Broadway

Ilario Grant and Brandon Lee Harris are starin' somethin' at MJ the Musical on Broadway! Watch first look videos of the musical's new stars performing "Billie Jean" and "Wanna Be Startin Somethin" at the Neil Simon Theatre.

The Tony Award-winning production has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times, recently welcoming Grant and Harris to the roles of MJ and Michael, respectively.

About MJ the Musical

Since beginning performances in December 2021, MJ has played to over 2 million patrons on Broadway and more than 8 million patrons globally. The German production is currently playing at Hamburg’s Stage Theater starring Benét Monteiro and will soon embark on international Asian and UK tours.

The cast also features Apollo Levine as ‘Rob/Joseph Jackson,’ Christopher Sean Cooper Jr and Jackon Robert Wann as ‘Little Michael,’ Blake Channing Taylor as ‘Little Marlon,’ Sasha Allen as ‘Katherine Jackson,’ Sheldon Henry as ‘Quincy Jones/Tito Jackson,’ Rebecca Faulkenberry as ‘Rachel, Gabriel Ruiz as ‘Alejandro,’ Antoine L. Smith as ‘Nick/Berry Gordy,’ Joey Sorge as ‘Dave,’ with Alex Aquilino, Cheslea Mitchell Bonsu Lloyd A. Boyd III, Kellie Drobnik, John Edwards, Josh Jordan, Sarah Sigman, Ryan VanDenBoom and Brion Marquis Watson rounding out the ensemble. Melvin Grey Jr., Sage Lee, Samuel Nelson III, Jayden K. White serve as ‘Standby for MJ and Michael.’ Carole Denise Jones and Nyla Sostre serve as

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