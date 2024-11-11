Video: Dwayne Johnson Previews New MOANA 2 Song

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Rock is back for Moana 2. Dwayne Johnson, who reprises his role of Maui in Disney's highly anticipated musical sequel, visited Good Morning American on Monday to discuss the film and tease what audiences can expect. During the interview, he also shared a bit about the new song he sings in the film, "Can I Get A Chee Hoo?"

"[I'm] so excited for it...When Lin-Manuel [Miranda] wrote the first song, he thought it was perfect for this character of Maui to say 'You're Welcome,' Johnson recalls. "But, in this case, Barlow & Bear took this idea of female empowerment and... how important it is for Maui to now not sing about himself but [instead] take Moana and tell her, 'You can do this.,' the actor explained.

He went on to call the song "crazy," adding that "there are a lot of different places that it goes." A new clip of Maui from the movie was also shared during the interview, which you can watch here.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical “Moana 2” reunites Moana (voice of Auli‘i Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. Moana 2 opens in theaters on November 27, 2024.