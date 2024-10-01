Video: DRAG THE MUSICAL's Jan Sport Honors Nicole Scherzinger's Bloody Stage Door Look

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Drag the Musical star Jan Sport honored Nicole Scherzinger's already-iconic stage door look last night.

Over the weekend, the former Pussycat Doll greeted fans at the stage door while barefoot in her bloody costume after the first preview of Sunset Boulevard. After last night's first preview of Drag the Musical, the RuPaul's Drag Race alum took after Scherzinger when coming out of the stage door in a similar bloody black dress.

"First preview of @dragthemusical is done. I’ve been waiting my whole life for this moment," Sport captioned the post. Her character in the musical is named Savannah St. James, sharing a name with Sunset Boulevard's house, the St. James Theatre.

DRAG: The Musical is the highly anticipated original musical written by superstar Alaska Thunderf*ck alongside her longtime musical collaborators, multi-platinum songwriter, Tomas Costanza, and chart-topping songstress Ashley Gordon. The production is directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff and opens on Monday, October 21 at New World Stages.

The cast of DRAG: The Musical features Alaska Thunderf*ck as Kitty Galloway (through 1/11/25), Nick Adams as Alexis Gillmore, Bre Jackson as Dixie Coxworth, Eddie Korbich as Drunk Jerry, J. Elaine Marcos as Gloria Schmidt/Rita LaRitz, Jujubee as The Tigress, Lagoona Bloo as Tuna Turner, Luxx Noir London as Popcorn, Nick Laughlin as Puss Puss DuBois, Remi Tuckman and Yair Keydar alternate the role of ten-year-old Brendan Hutchinson, and Joey McIntyre (through 11/24/24) as the straight man Tom Hutchinson.

In DRAG: The Musical, two Drag Houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching journey of fashion, family, and forgiveness. After a bitter split, two estranged queens bring their already simmering tensions to a boiling point when they open competing clubs. In this queen-eat-queen tale of spite and survival, there’s only one rule: no lip-synching allowed.

Scherzinger made her Broadway debut in Sunset Boulevard as Norma Desmond on September 28. The highly-anticipated revival is currently playing at the St. James Theatre.