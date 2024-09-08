Video: Cynthia Erivo Accepts 2024 National Equality Award

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stage and screen icon and star of the upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked, Cynthia Erivo, was honored at the Human Rights Campaign's National Dinner for her prolific work in LGBTQ+ advocacy with HRC’s National Equality Award. Presenting the award was acclaimed stage, television, film and music star, Leslie Odom, Jr. Watch her full speech in the video here.

“Back then, when I received this award, I received it as an ally. And this time, I get to stand here and receive it as an out and proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community… Being truly authentic in this industry can be hard, there are standards that I just simply do not fit into. But I have always believed, and believe, that there is such beauty in difference and individuality. But what lured me out of the proverbial closet was the urge to create as my fullest self. I have said before, that when we spend energy hiding parts of ourself, we steal energy away from our purpose. And I had to claim the beauty of my queerness. I was no longer interested in short changing myself. And more importantly, I could no longer allow myself to shortchange you.”

About Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo is an award-winning actress, singer and producer, who launched a successful West End and Broadway career in The Color Purple. Erivo was recognized for her incredible performance in that role, winning a Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, an Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Erivo is set to star as Elphaba opposite Ariana Grande’s Glinda in Universal’s highly anticipated film adaptation of the hit musical Wicked, releasing on November 22nd, 2024.

In 2020, Erivo was nominated for a Golden Globe award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for her role in Kasi Lemmons’ film Harriet, where she brought the legacy of Harriet Tubman to the big screen. She lent her voice to the movie’s title song, “Stand Up,” which she co-wrote. “Stand Up” won “Best Original Song” at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards. Two years later, Erivo received another Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film for her critically acclaimed portrayal of Aretha Franklin in National Geographic’s Emmy-winning global anthology series Genius:Aretha. Erivo’s production company, Edith’s Daughter, produced the movie Drift, which had its World Premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2023 and opened to rave reviews. Edith’s Daughter uplifts stories that center overlooked, intersectional and underrepresented people and communities, amplifying their voices and bringing their experiences on screen.