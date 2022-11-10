Video: Corey Mach Shares the Inside Scoop on MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Corey also shares how he started his very own ‘survival job side career’ on Episode 56 of “Survival Jobs: A Podcast.
Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the prolific and mega-talented Merrily We Roll Along actor, Corey Mach. Corey gives us a glimpse into his creative journey from being a church pianist to booking his first national tour a few days after moving to New York City! He also gives us the inside scoop into the rehearsal process of the upcoming New York Theatre Workshop's production of the Stephen Sondheim and George Furth musical Merrily We Roll Along, where he is working alongside Broadway veterans Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez, Daniel Radcliffe and 'Survival Jobs' alumni, Krystal Joy Brown and Evan Alexander Smith!
Before closing out the episode with a super fun 'Popstars on Broadway' trivia game, Corey shares what led him to create the successful Broadway Sings Concert Series which is gearing up for its next production of "Broadway Sings Mariah Carey: A Holiday Spectacular" on Monday, December 5!
The episode opens with a mic check where Samantha and Jason share ways we all can celebrate Native American History Month this November, Ben Platt and Michaela Diamond in "Parade", the second season of HBO's White Lotus and the Crabby Cabaret Concert this Sunday, November 13 at the Bijou Theatre as part of the Bridgeport Art Trail in Bridgeport, CT. Exclusive Survival Job videos can be found here on Broadway World and the audio can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.
You can support the podcast and the hosts at www.buymeacoffee.com/SurvivalJobsPod and on Instagram at @surivaljobspod | @SammyTutz | @JasonACoombs.
From This Author - Survival Jobs
October 30, 2022
Podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the talented, genuine and gracious 'Merrily We Roll Along' actor, Evan Alexander Smith. Evan gives us a glimpse into the rehearsal room of New York Theatre Workshop's production of the Stephen Sondheim and George Furth musical MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, and more. Listen here!
Video: BAD CINDERELLA Star Linedy Genao Shares How She Juggles 8 Shows A Week and More
October 23, 2022
It’s #ThrowbackThursday and your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the hardworking, mega talented and gracious “Dear Evan Hanson” actor, Linedy Genao. Linedy shares with us how transitioned from working in a bank as her ‘survival job’ to gracing the stage in “On Your Feet”, her Broadway debut as the Gloria Estefan understudy!
Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Steven Boyer Shares Why Audiences Need to Flock to the Theatre
October 16, 2022
Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with ‘KIMBERLY AKIMBO’ star Steven Boyer who shares why audiences need to flock to the theatre to see the new Broadway musical currently in previews at the Booth Theatre. Steven gives us the inside scoop on the show's transition from the Atlantic and what it has been like working alongside Tony Award Winner Victoria Clark!
Video: Obie Award Winning Actor and Musician Fredi Walker-Browne Reflects on Her Inspiring Career
October 6, 2022
The iconic Fredi Walker-Browne shares how originating the role of Joanne Jefferson in ‘RENT’ impacted her 30+ year career, how she transitioned into directing and why just ‘showing up’ is honestly half the battle most of the time. Watch the full video interview.
Video: Tamika Lawrence Shares Her Broadway Journey
October 2, 2022
Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are grateful to sit down with actor and musician Tamika Lawrence who shares how she finds the balance between creating her own music and performing on Broadway, one of her favorite on stage moments while performing in BOOK OF MORMON and how people who have a ‘seat at the table’ can be more inclusive to Artists of Color. Watch the full video in this interview!