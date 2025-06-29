Video: Connie Wongs Unite to Celebrate A CHORUS LINE with NAAP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just last month, the National Asian Artists Project (NAAP) held its 2025 Gala Benefit celebrating the 50th Anniversary of A Chorus Line and honoring the role of “Connie Wong,” directed by the original “Connie Wong” Baayork Lee. The special day brought together 16 Connies who played the role between 1976 and 2025.

"I always thought Connie was a very small part and that we didn't mean very much. Michael [Bennett] said, 'No! This is an ensemble piece!,'" Lee told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Tonight means so much to me. All of these ladies have had a career because of Connie. Asian actresses were not hired [then]... I was one of the very few. So to have them have this role that they can carry on... I'm so happy."

Connies in attendence were: Susan Ancheta, Sarah Chiu, Francine Espiritu, Jolina Javier, Catherine Ricafort McCreary, Karin Kawamoto, Nina Zoie Lam, Baayork Lee, Emma X. O'Loughlin, Cynthia Onrubia, Suzen Kukana Murakoshi, Yuka Takara, Bella Villanueva, Janet Wong, Jessica Wu, and Susan Zaguirre.

The special event kicked off a slew of A Chorus Line celebrations. In just a few weeks on July 27, original Broadway cast members Lee, Kelly Bishop, Wayne Cilento, Priscilla Lopez and Donna McKechnie, will come together in a benefit concert for the Entertainment Community Fund. That evening will also be directed by Lee.

Watch more in this video and hear even more A Chorous Line stories from original cast member Donna McKechnie.

