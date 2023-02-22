Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Companies of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL & More Share Message of Support for MSU

The touring companies of Beetlejuice, Wicked and many more took part in the video message.

Feb. 22, 2023  

On February 13, 2023, a mass shooting took place at Michigan State University.

The companies of Broadway and touring shows have come together to show love and support for the MSU Theatre students.

Watch the video messages from company members of A Beautiful Noise, Moulin Rouge, Jagged Little Pill (touring), Beetlejuice (touring), Wicked (touring), Les Mis (touring), Jesus Christ Superstar (touring), SIX, and more below.

