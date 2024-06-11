The Broadway Cast: 2024 Tony Awards Special with Roger Bart, Kecia Lewis & Eden Espinosa

Click Here for More on The Broadway Cast

The Broadway Cast is back! BroadwayWorld has teamed up with The Broadway Cast- a weekly talk show hosted by Broadway vet Ben Cameron, who brings your favorite Broadway personalities together for a hysterical, fun, informative, inspiring roundtable conversation.

It's Tony Awards season and we're celebrating with three 2024 Tony Award nominees. Joining host Ben Cameron are Tony Award winner Roger Bart (Back to the Future, You're a Good Man Charlie Brown, The Producers), Tony nominee Kecia Lewis (Hell's Kitchen, Chicago, Dreamgirls), and Tony nominee Eden Espinosa (Lempicka, Wicked, Rent). Ben and his guests chat about the road to the Tony nomination, how they are navigating the Tonys season gauntlet, and more!

Watch the full episode in this video and follow the show (@TheBroadwayCast) for updates about future episodes, coming later this summer!