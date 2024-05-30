Video: How Designers Created the World of THE NOTEBOOK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



How do you build a home? In this video, watch as the designers of The Notebook discuss how the lighting, sound, projections, and scenic elements work together to transport audiences into Noah and Allie's world.

Learn even more about their design process.

Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love.

Based on the book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that is one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, the musical adaptation of The Notebook comes to Broadway following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022.