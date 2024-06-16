Video: Bette Midler & More in the Trailer for 'The Fabulous Four'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



If three’s a crowd, four’s a party! Watch the trailer for THE FABULOUS FOUR, starring Bette Midler, Susan Sarandon, Megan Mullally, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, and get ready for the trip of a lifetime as four life-long friends reunite in Key West for a surprise wedding.

THE FABULOUS FOUR is an uproarious comedy about a group of life-long friends (Sarandon, Mullally, and Ralph) who travel to Key West, Florida, to be bridesmaids in the surprise wedding of their best college girlfriend Marilyn (Midler). Over the course of one outrageous trip, sisterhoods are rekindled, the past resurfaces, and there are enough sparks, raunch, and romance to change all their lives in unexpected ways.

See THE FABULOUS FOUR Only in Theaters July 26!