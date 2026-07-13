Video: Inside the SPRING AWAKENING Open Call With Thousands of Young Performers





43rd street was lined with thousands young performers this weekend, all hoping to be the next stars of Spring Awakening. The new Off-Broadway revival of the beloved musical held open call auditions on July 10 and July 11.

Thousands of young performers attended the open call, according to CBS News. The street outside of Studio Seaview was lined with artists hoping to be seen for the upcoming production, directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.

The musical is responsible for launching the careers of several young performers, with the original 2006 production starring Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, John Gallagher Jr., Lilli Cooper, Krysta Rodriguez, and more.

This new production will bring Spring Awakening into an intimate Off-Broadway setting, returning the musical to the raw force and urgency of Frank Wedekind’s once-banned 1891 play. Feral, honest, compassionate, and unflinching, the production will explore the experience of young people caught between desire, repression, fear, and discovery — then and now.

The Tony Award and Olivier Award-winning musical will be choreographed by Celia Rowlson-Hall – in her theatrical debut - with music supervision by Or Matias.

Spring Awakening follows a group of late 19th century German adolescents as they explore teenage sexuality and repression through a contemporary rock score. The musical was first revived in 2015 with Deaf West Theatre directed by Michael Arden.