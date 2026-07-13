Abigail Barlow & Jasmine Forsberg to Depart SIX on Broadway in August
Barlow, the Grammy-winning composer of The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, made her Broadway debut in the show earlier this year.
Abigail Barlow and Jasmine Forsberg will play their final performances in Six on Broadway in August. Barlow, a Grammy Award winner for The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, made her Broadway debut as 'Katherine Howard' in February, with Forsberg returning to the role of Jane Seymour.
The show's social media account confirmed that the pair will be taking their final bows in the Queendom on August 16. Replacements have yet to be announced.
They joined the cast alongside Dylan Mulvaney, Adrianna Hicks, Anna Uzele, and Olivia Donalson on February 16.
Six recently announced that Chloe Tucker Caine will make her Broadway debut as Anne Boleyn and Stephanie Jae Park, who starred as Eliza in Hamilton on Broadway, will play Catherine Parr in August. Kirstin Maldonado will play her final performance as Anne Boleyn on August 9 and Anna Uzele, who originated the role of Catherine Parr on Broadway, played her final performance on July 5.
Six, by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, celebrated its official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC) where the show is currently playing an open-ended run. Now in its fifth historic year on Broadway, Six is the longest running of over 200 shows to have played in the Lena Horne Theatre since it first opened a century ago as the Mansfield Theatre in 1926. Six is now the 40th longest running show in Broadway history.
The current cast of Six features Khaila Wilcoxon (Broadway and National Tour of Six, Redwood, Hadestown) who plays Catherine of Aragon, Kirstin Maldonado (member of the vocal sensation Pentatonix) who plays Anne Boleyn through August 9, Jasmine Forsberg (Broadway and National Tour of Six, Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends) who plays Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson (Broadway and National Tour of Six, the Dolly Parton musical) who plays Anna of Cleves, Grammy Award-winner Abigail Barlow (The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Album, Disney's Moana 2) who plays Katherine Howard, and Aiyana Smash (Broadway debut, National Tour of Rent) who plays Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Lauryn Adams, Aryn Bohannon, Maggie Likcani, and Taylor Pearlstein as alternates.
BroadwayWorld Merch
Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more