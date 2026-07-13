Abigail Barlow & Jasmine Forsberg to Depart SIX on Broadway in August

Abigail Barlow and Jasmine Forsberg will play their final performances in Six on Broadway in August. Barlow, a Grammy Award winner for The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, made her Broadway debut as 'Katherine Howard' in February, with Forsberg returning to the role of Jane Seymour.

The show's social media account confirmed that the pair will be taking their final bows in the Queendom on August 16. Replacements have yet to be announced.

They joined the cast alongside Dylan Mulvaney, Adrianna Hicks, Anna Uzele, and Olivia Donalson on February 16.

Six recently announced that Chloe Tucker Caine will make her Broadway debut as Anne Boleyn and Stephanie Jae Park, who starred as Eliza in Hamilton on Broadway, will play Catherine Parr in August. Kirstin Maldonado will play her final performance as Anne Boleyn on August 9 and Anna Uzele, who originated the role of Catherine Parr on Broadway, played her final performance on July 5.

Six, by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, celebrated its official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC) where the show is currently playing an open-ended run. Now in its fifth historic year on Broadway, Six is the longest running of over 200 shows to have played in the Lena Horne Theatre since it first opened a century ago as the Mansfield Theatre in 1926. Six is now the 40th longest running show in Broadway history.