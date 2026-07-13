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Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Celebrates 500th Broadway Performance

Stranger Things: The First Shadow recently announced the final extension of the production through January 3, 2027.

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On Saturday, July 11th, the Broadway cast and crew of Stranger Things: The First Shadow celebrated their 500th performance at the Marquis Theatre. The company was treated to a custom Mindflayer cake by Chef Benny Rivera from Mia's Bakery. Victor de Paula Rocha, who plays “Henry Creel,” cut the cake backstage which was a red velvet base with the Mindflayer made of rice crispie treat. Lia Christina and Francesca Yhlen who split the role of 'Alice Creel' made a special sign for the company to celebrate the occasion.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow recently announced the final extension of the production through January 3, 2027. Since its debut at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre, Stranger Things: The First Shadow has been smashing box office records. The global phenomenon was the most Tony Award-winning play of 2025, taking home 4 awards, including Best Scenic Design of a Play, Best Lighting Design of a Play, Best Sound Design of a Play, and a Special Tony Award for Illusions and Technical Effects.

Nearly 1.6 million tickets have been sold across the West End and Broadway, with over 1,500 total performances. This first-of-its-kind collaboration between theatre and television marked Netflix’s first foray into theatre, with the epic story and groundbreaking feats of technical design attracting many new theatre audiences.

Photo credit: Andy Henderson

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Celebrates 500th Broadway Performance Image


Stranger Things: The First Shadow Celebrates 500 Performances

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Celebrates 500th Broadway Performance Image


Stranger Things: The First Shadow Celebrates 500 Performances

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Celebrates 500th Broadway Performance Image


Stranger Things: The First Shadow Celebrates 500 Performances

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Celebrates 500th Broadway Performance Image


Stranger Things: The First Shadow Celebrates 500 Performances

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