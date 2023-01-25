Video: Anthony Rapp on Stage and Screen

Broadway favorite Anthony Rapp is officially back on the NYC stage! Without You, written and performed by Rapp, directed by Steven Maler with musical direction by Daniel A. Weiss opens tonight, January 25, 2023 at New World Stages. Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Anthony Rapp HERE!

Need a refresher on his epic career on and offstage?

Rapp has been acting and singing professionally since he was nine years old. He is best known for originating the role of Mark Cohen in Jonathan Larson's Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Rent, for which he shared an OBIE Award with the rest of the cast. He reprised his role in Chris Columbus's film version opposite other members of the original cast.

Rent (1996):

Rent film (2005):

Other Broadway credits include the revival of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown; John Guare's Six Degrees of Separation; and If/ Then; and his Broadway debut was in Precious Sons with Judith Ivey and Ed Harris, for which he received an Outer Critics Circle Award and a Drama Desk nomination.

You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown (1999):

If/Then (2014):

His film credits include Adventures in Babysitting, School Ties, Dazed and Confused, Six Degrees of Separation, Man of the Century, Road Trip, A Beautiful Mind, bwoy, and Scrap.

Adventures in Babysitting (1987):

School Ties (1992):

Dazed and Cofused (1993):

A Beautiful Mind (2001):

His many TV appearances include "The X-Files," "Law & Order: SVU," and "Psych." He currently plays the role of Commander Paul Stamets on the Paramount + television series "Star Trek: Discovery". In 2000, he released his debut album, Look Around, and in 2006, his NY Times-bestselling book Without You: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and the Musical Rent - on which this show was based - was published by Simon & Schuster.

Star Trek: Discovery (2017):

You can catch Anthony onstage at New World Stages in Without You.