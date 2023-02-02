Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: RENT Original Cast Members Anthony Rapp & Fredi Walker-Browne Sing 'What You Own' at WITHOUT YOU

In WITHOUT YOU, Anthony shares his unimaginable real-life story of the early years of RENT in this intimate evening of unsurpassed joy and unspeakable loss.

Feb. 02, 2023  

Without You, written and performed by Anthony Rapp, directed by Steven Maler with musical direction by Daniel A. Weiss is now playing at New World Stages.

Last night, original Rent cast member Fredi Walker-Browne was in the audience, and joined Rapp onstage to perform 'What You Own' from Rent! Watch below!

The production features the music of Jonathan Larson's RENT along with original songs and compositions by Anthony Rapp, David Matos, and Joe Pisapia; orchestration, original compositions, and musical direction by Daniel A. Weiss, with additional arrangements by Tom Kitt.

In 1994, Anthony Rapp was twenty-two, out of money and working at a Starbucks, about to audition for a new musical by a young writer named Johnathan Larson. That musical was the global phenomenon RENT. This is where the story of WITHOUT YOU begins. Based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name and backed by a 5-piece rock band, Anthony shares his unimaginable real-life story of the early years of RENT in this intimate evening of unsurpassed joy and unspeakable loss.

The creative team includes set and lighting design by Eric Southern, costume design by Angela Vesco, sound design by Tony Award-winner Brian Ronan, and projection design by David Bengali. Led by Daniel A. Weiss the band includes Clerida Eltime (Cello), Paul Gil (Bass), Jerry Marotta (Drums), and Lee Moretti (Guitar).




