Video: Anthony Ramos Talks 'Anthony Ramos Day' Honor After Supporting Brooklyn High School Arts Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Anthony Ramos sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to talk about his role in the new disaster blockbuster Twisters, which is set to be released in theaters this Friday.

Ahead of their Twisters discussion, Ramos told Fallon about the recent proclamation of "Anthony Ramos Day", following his donation to the arts program at Bushwick High School.

Growing up in Brooklyn, Ramos has a personal connection to the school, with his brother attending there. "That's the local high school where I grew up," the Hamilton star said.

"They didn't have an arts program, and we gave money to fund the next two years of the arts program," he explained.

Ramos was honored with the proclamation by Borough President Antonio Reynoso, making May 15th "Anthony Ramos Day" in Brooklyn.

Moving on to Twisters, Ramos recalled watching the London premiere of the film with Tom Cruise, filming in Oklahoma, and his bit involving a cow balloon.

Watch the interview now!

Anthony Ramos plays the role of Javi in Twisters. In 2022, he was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance as Usnavi in the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights. On Broadway, he was seen as Phillip Hamilton and John Laurens in Hamilton.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC