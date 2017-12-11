Vanessa Williams to Join Rob Mathes for Holiday Concert at Schimmel Center

Click Here for More Articles on NEW YORK CITY

Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-nominated singer and actress Vanessa Williams will join Emmy winner and Grammy and Tony-nominated arranger and composer, music producer/director, and singer/songwriter Rob Mathes for his return to the Schimmel Center on Sunday, December 17 at 3:00 p.m.

Ms. Williams will make a special appearance with Mr. Mathes in The Rob Mathes Holiday Concert, an afternoon of funk and R&B-laden original tunes, holiday classics and audience favorites, also featuring Mr. Mathes' band of all-star musicians including instrumentalists from Saturday Night Live and the Late Show with David Letterman, together with featured vocalists James "D Train" Williams and Vaneese Thomas.

Rob Mathes has produced records for Sting, Carly Simon, Panic At The Disco, and Rod Stewart, among many others. As an arranger, he has worked with rock and pop legends Bruce Springsteen, James Taylor, Aretha Franklin, Beyoncé, Bono, and Elton John to classical and jazz artists such as Luciano Pavarotti, Yo-Yo Ma, Dave Brubeck, and Tony Bennett. He won an Emmy Award for his musical direction of the Kennedy Center Honors and musically directed the Obama Inauguration at the Lincoln Memorial, and Pope Francis' Concert For Hope at Madison Square Garden, and has directed the Songwriter's Hall of Fame show since 1998.

IF YOU GO :

THE ROB MATHES HOLIDAY CONCERT

Sunday, December 17 at 3:00 p.m.

With Special Guest Vanessa Williams

Featured Vocalists James "D Train" Williams and Vaneese Thomas

The Band:

Will Lee, Bass

Billy Masters, Guitar

Joe Bonadio and Shawn Pelton, Percussion

Rick Knutsen, Keyboards

Jeff Kievit, 1st Trumpet

Don Harris, 2nd Trumpet

Andy Snitzer, Tenor Sax

Aaron Heick, Alto Sax

Mike Davis, Trombone

Jeff Nelson, Bass Trombone

Tickets are available at www.schimmelcenter.org, by calling 212-346-1715 or by visiting the box office located at 3 Spruce Street. The Schimmel Center box office is open Tuesdays through Saturday from noon to 5:00 p.m. and three hours prior to performances.

Schimmel Center, located in the heart of downtown Manhattan at Pace University, presents a unique and diverse array of internationally acclaimed artists, encompassing genres including dance, cabaret, music, comedy, world music, and family programming, in an intimate setting with affordable ticket prices. For more information, visit SchimmelCenter.org.

Schimmel Center is accessible via the A, C, 2, 3, 4, 5, J, or Z to Fulton Street (William Street Exit), 4, 5, 6 to Brooklyn Bridge (Brooklyn Bridge Exit), and R to City Hall (Broadway Exit); via the Path Train to the World Trade Center stop; and via bus by the M1, M9, M15, M22, M102, B51 to Brooklyn Bridge/City Hall Stop or the M6 to City Hall/Broadway.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles