VIDEO: Zakiya Young Shares Her Experiences as a Black Performer on Broadway
Zakiya Young, who has appeared on Broadway in The Little Mermaid and Stick Fly, has taken to Instagram to share her experiences as a black performer on Broadway.
The video series is called "To Be Young, Gifted and Black on Broadway." In these videos, Young discusses "the micro-aggressions that have come from other actors, from PR reps, wig designers, music directors and the differences in how PR firms market black Broadway shows versus white Broadway shows."
"Grateful and Silent"
Video 1 of 3. This video is called "Grateful and silent" Video 2 "Shut up and act" will be posted tomorrow. Video 3 "Micro-aggressions from our allies" will be posted on Saturday. Everyone is asking how they can help. You can't really help until you really know what we're experiencing and we have been quiet for too long. In that spirit, I share parts of my story. I know I was supposed to post this yesterday, along with other members of the black broadway community, but it to be honest, it took me a minute to gather my thoughts and courage. #burnitdown #sowecanbuildsomethingbetter
A post shared by Zakiya Young (@officialzakiyayoung) on Jun 4, 2020 at 2:05pm PDT
"Broadway Is Running Exactly The Way They Want It To"
"Broadway Is Running Exactly The Way They Want It To." This video focuses on the marketing of Broadway shows - specifically Broadway shows with black actors. P.S. I have a degree in Communications. I had changed the title of this video yesterday, but upon further reflection, this one is more accurate. If we continue to stay silent about what's happening, our allies can't help us. Keep sharing your stories. Video 3 "Micro-aggressions from our allies" will be posted on Saturday. #burnitdown #sowecanbuildsomethingbetter
A post shared by Zakiya Young (@officialzakiyayoung) on Jun 5, 2020 at 12:57pm PDT
"Micro-Aggressions From Our Allies"
Here is video 3 of 3. "Micro-aggressions from our allies". This list is by no means all inclusive, but these are the top micro-aggressions that I've heard as an actress by my white friends who consider themselves to be allies. This public service announcement explains why these statements are offensive and why you have seen your black friends shut down or change the subject when you say these things. And y'all say these things. A lot. We are no longer biting our tongues when confronted with these micro-aggressions so I don't want anyone bringing their tears when they're called out - saying they don't understand why so-and-so got so mad. Mmkay? Cool. Y'all get to work. #burnitdown #sowecanbuildsomethingbetter #dobetter #listenandlearn
A post shared by Zakiya Young (@officialzakiyayoung) on Jun 6, 2020 at 7:11pm PDT
Zakiya Young has appeared on Broadway in Stick Fly and The Little Mermaid (OBC), as well as the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. Off-Broadway credits include Storyville (AUDELCO Award Nomination), The Lightning Thief, and Tenderloin. Regional credits include Good People (George Street Playhouse, Seattle Repertory Theatre), The War Department (O'Neill Center), Aida (Starlight Theatre), White Christmas (Syracuse Stage), Little Miss Sunshine (La Jolla Playhouse),and It's a Bird, It's a Plane...It's Superman (Dallas Theater Center). She is the first black actress known to have played the iconic role of Lois Lane in any Superman project.
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, our team is committed to to being a substantial part of a collective industry-wide effort to help address racism and white supremacy in the theatre in as many ways as possible; including a number of specific steps of action that we are already at work to implement.
If you are a Black artist or an artist of color and would like to share your stories, your work, and your experiences, or to recommend someone else that we should get in touch with for one of our initiatives, please feel free to email us at contact@broadwayworld.com.
|
Donations
|
Arts Orgs
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, Lea Michele is under fire by various people who have worked with her on stage and screen over the years. The late... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Updates that Nick Cordero Has Started Stem Cell Treatment
Amanda Kloots reached out on Instagram yesterday asking for help regarding the health of her husband, Nick Cordero.... (read more)
Model Plastic Martyr Speaks Out About Transphobic Comments From Lea Michele
Model Plastic Martyr, who is transgender, says Glee star Lea Michele made transphobic comments toward her at the 2010 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, acco... (read more)
VIDEO: Billy Porter Releases A Powerful Message to America
Broadway and television star, Billy Porter, took to social media tonight to deliver a lengthy and impassioned address to America amidst the widespread... (read more)
Diane Paulus Responds to Griffin Matthews
Tony-winning director Diane Paulus has released a statement regarding the creative process behind the musical, Witness Uganda.... (read more)
NAACP Encourages Moment of Silence Today to Honor George Floyd
NAACP is asking that everyone joins in for a moment of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds today, June 4, at 3:45pm.... (read more)