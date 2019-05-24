VIDEO: Will Smith, Naomi Scott, Mena Massoud Join James Corden for CROSSWALK THE MUSICAL: ALADDIN

James Corden invites the stars of "Aladdin" - Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud - to partake in a special theatrical rendition of the classic story in his latest edition of "Crosswalk the Musical." James is ready to take on the role of Genie, that is until Will Smith shows up, leaving James to play Abu.

Can Aladdin, Jasmine, Genie, and Abu literally survive the stage that is the crosswalk of Beverly Boulevard in Los Angeles?

Watch the video below!

A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney's 1992 classic, "Aladdin" is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, gritty, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, "Aladdin" is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney's "Aladdin."

The film stars Will Smith; Mena Massoud; Naomi Scott; Marwan Kenzari; Navid Negahban; Nasim Pedrad; Billy Magnussen; and Numan Acar.

Alan Menken provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and lyricists Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and new music written by Menken and songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Photo Credit: Terence Patrick/CBS





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You