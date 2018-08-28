VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for TEA WITH THE DAMES Starring Maggie Smith, Judi Dench, Eileen Atkins, and Joan Plowright

IFC Films has released the trailer for TEA WITH THE DAMES, which is opening in theaters on September 21st and on demand September 27th.

What happens when four legends of British stage and screen get together? Dame Maggie Smith, Dame Judi Dench, Dame Eileen Atkins, and Dame Joan Plowright are among the most celebrated actresses of our time, with scores of iconic performances, decades of wisdom, and innumerable Oscars, Tonys, Emmys, and BAFTAs between them. They are also longtime friends who hereby invite you to join them for a weekend in the country as they catch up with one another, reminisce, and share their candid, delightfully irreverent thoughts on everything from art to aging to love to a life lived in the spotlight.

Bursting with devilish wit and whip-smart insights, Tea With The Dames is a remarkable opportunity to spend time in the company of four all-time greats-up close and unfiltered.

