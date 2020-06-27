VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For Tonya Pinkins' Upcoming Political Horror Film, RED PILL

A new trailer has been released for Tonya Pinkins' upcoming political horror film, Red Pill!

Cassandra (Tonya Pinkins) is a black AMERICAN WOMAN fearful for the fate of her country in the next election. Election weekend 2020, she reluctantly accompanies her best friend Rocky, land preserver activist (Ruben Blades) and his wife Emelia (Luba Mason), her roommate Lily (Kathyrn Erbe), friend Nick (Jake O'Flaherty) and partner Bobby (Adesola Osakalumi) to canvas in newly blue Virginia.

As the friends arrive at their "Super-Host" housing, they encounter signs that point to possible trouble and before the weekend is over their fight for the country becomes a fight for their lives.

From the mind of Tony award-winning actress, Tonya Pinkins comes a progressive dystopia nightmare. Shot by cinematographer John Hudak Jr., Red Pill is a visually stunning metaphor for all our fears and a reminder that there are worse things than death.

The film stars Kathryne Erbe, Catherine Curtin, Luba Mason, Colby Minifie, Jake Oflaherty, Adesola Osakalumi and Ruben Blades.

Check out the trailer below and learn more at http://redpillmovie2020.com/.

