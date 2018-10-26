VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE EMPEROR'S NEWEST CLOTHES Featuring Original Music from William Finn

Hans Christian Andersen's legendary tale is reimagined into a playful animated special for today's children. The classic fable gets a colorful, music-filled makeover in the whimsical THE EMPEROR'S NEWEST CLOTHES, written and produced by Sheila Nevins, directed by Simon Wilches-Castro and featuring the voices of Emmy© winner Alan Alda, Emmy© winner Jeff Daniels, and Alison Pill. The special features original songs by Tony Award-winning composer William Finn ("Falsettos, "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee").

Watch the trailer below!

The Emperor's Newest Clothes is set in an old kingdom where a great Emperor decides everything. Whether he tells villagers it's sunny when it's raining, or it's raining when it's sunny, the Emperor is the only arbiter who matters. Fearful of losing their jobs (or more), the Emperor's closest confidantes, Syco the Jester and Phantic the Advisor continually praise his decisions, however foolish. When the Emperor declares a holiday celebrating himself, he orders Syco to round up the world's greatest tailors to choose who might make him the "most beautiful, most exquisite" outfit ever. Predictably, he ends up hiring two tailors who are the most flattering in the kingdom, and who promise to make the most elegant outfit that's ever been made. Little does the Emperor know, the tailors are con men, and when Syco is sent to their shop to see how work is going, he sees only an empty metal mannequin stand as the tailors praise it as real clothes. Afraid to crack the Emperor's delicate, INSECURE shell, both Syco and Phantic tell the increasingly impatient Emperor that the outfit is glorious and will be perfect. Finally, the tailors are "finished" with the suit, and with great fanfare they put it on the corpulent Emperor. Though he's skeptical in his heart, the Emperor ends up believing all the praise from his ministers and becomes convinced he's wearing the finest frock the world has ever seen. On the day of the parade, the Emperor marches before his subjects - wearing only his underwear! The townsfolk hesitantly go along with the pretense, fearing the wrath that might come if the Emperor knew his clothes were fake. But Thomasina, a perky girl in the crowd who is too young and too smart to join her elders in praising something that is not there, blurts out that the Emperor is wearing nothing at all! It took a child to reveal the truth that no one else was willing to say out loud!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You