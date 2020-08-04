VIDEO: Watch the Music Video For Sophia Anne Caruso's Single 'Toys'
The single was first released on May 22.
Check out the video below!
Sophia Anne Caruso is best known for starring as Lydia in Beetlejuice on Broadway. Previously, Sophia co- starred in The David Bowie Musical "Lazarus" on London's West End, as well as Off-Broadway. In addition to Beetlejuice, Caruso also appeared on Broadway in Blackbird. Regionally, she has been seen in Little Dancer (Kennedy Center, featured role of Charlotte), Secondhand Lions (World premiere, role of Jane), Tina Denmark, Annie the Musical (role of Annie), The Miracle Worker (dir. Patty Duke, role of Helen Keller), Jane Eyre (Young Jane). On film: Jack of the Red Hearts opposite AnnaSophia Robb. On television, Sophia was in NBC's "The Sound of Music Live!" as Brigitta Von Trapp opposite Carrie Underwood; as well as NBC's "Smash" (Young Norma Jean) and "Celebrity Ghost Stories."
