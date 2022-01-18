VIDEO: Watch the Cast of WINNIE THE POOH Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

In honor of Winnie the Pooh Day, the cast of Disney's Winnie the Pooh appeared on Good Morning America today for a special performance. The segment also included an interview with Jake Bazel, the puppeteer and voice actor who plays Pooh Bear in the currently Off-Broadway production.

Watch the interview and performance below!

In a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood, this fresh stage adaptation is told with impressive life-size puppetry, telling exciting new stories featuring characters that have played iconic roles in the lives of children for generations.

Accompanying the magical, modern narrative is an original score from Nate Edmondson, which features some of the songs written for the animated feature from The Sherman Brothers', including Winnie the Pooh, The Blustery Day, The Wonderful Thing About Tiggers and Whoop-De-Dooper Bounce, and A.A. Milne's The More It Snows (featuring music by Carly Simon) and Sing Ho, a new arrangement.

The New York cast and creative team include Jake Bazel (TV: "Sesame Street," Off-Broadway: Paddington Gets in a Jam ) as Pooh, Chris Palmieri (TV: Emmy nominated "Snug's House") as Tigger, Kirsty Moon (Rockefeller Productions' The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Paddington Gets in a Jam) and Kristina Dizon (National Tour: Sesame Street) alternating the roles of Piglet/Roo and Kanga, Emmanuel Elpenord (Rockefeller Productions' The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show) as Eeyore, Rabbit & Owl, Kaydn Kuioka, Max Lamberg, and Cooper Lantz share the role of Christopher Robin and Sebastiano Ricci is the understudy. The creative team includes Jamie Roderick (Lighting Design), Lindsay McWilliams (Costume Designer), Nate Edmondson (Original Music and Orchestrations), Matthew Lish (Lead Puppet Builder), David Goldstein (Set Designer), and Hannah Delmore (Production Stage Manager).

Winnie the Pooh broke theatre box office records during its New York premiere for largest advance and is developed and presented by renowned family entertainment creator Jonathan Rockefeller (whose spectacular puppetry is omnipresent in the acclaimed productions of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Paddington Gets in a Jam and the recently released streaming film, Paddington Saves Christmas).

