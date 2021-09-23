VIDEO: Watch the Cast of JAGGED LITTLE PILL Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Click Here for More Articles on JAGGED LITTLE PILL

New cast members Heidi Blickenstaff and Morgan Dudley joined the cast of Jagged Little Pill on Good Morning America to perform a mashup of "Thank U" and "You Learn".

The new additions to the cast sang alongside their Tony-nominated castmates Derek Klena and Sean Alan Krill. Jagged Little Pill returns to Broadway on October 21.

Joy, rage, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE: everything we've been waiting and hoping to see on a Broadway stage for over a year is back, in this exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music.

The production was nominated for 15 Tony Awards (the most of any show), and is also a Grammy winner for Best Musical Theater Album. You live, you learn, you remember what it's like to feel truly human... at Jagged Little Pill.

Watch the performance here: