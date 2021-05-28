VIDEO: Watch a THE JOY LUCK CLUB Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
Special guests will include Kieu Chinh, France Nuyen, Ming-Na Wen, Lauren Tom, Rosalind Chao and Amy Tan.
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with a THE JOY LUCK CLUB Cast reunion in honor of AAPI Month! Kieu Chinh, France Nuyen, Ming-Na Wen, Lauren Tom, Rosalind Chao and writer/author Amy Tan will come together to reminisce about their time working on this
groundbreaking project.
The Joy Luck Club is a 1993 American drama film about the relationships between Chinese-American women and their Chinese immigrant mothers. It was directed by Wayne Wang and stars Tsai Chin, Kieu Chinh, Lisa Lu, France Nuyen, Rosalind Chao, Lauren Tom, Tamlyn Tomita, and Ming-Na Wen.
Stars in the House," which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.
Since the first show, "Stars In The House" has raised more than $800K to benefit The Actors Fund, and over $203,337 for other charities including the NAACP LDF, Trevor Project, Humane Society of New York, and more - and continues to do so thanks to a generous donation from the Berlanti Family Foundation. Seth and James also received a special Drama Desk Award and a Gotham Icon Award from the Museum of the City of New York for keeping the theatre community connected, informed, and uplifted during the pandemic.
Visit starsinthehouse.com to donate to The Actors Fund, watch previous episodes, learn about upcoming guests and more.