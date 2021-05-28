VIDEO: Watch a THE JOY LUCK CLUB Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with a THE JOY LUCK CLUB Cast reunion in honor of AAPI Month! Kieu Chinh, France Nuyen, Ming-Na Wen, Lauren Tom, Rosalind Chao and writer/author Amy Tan will come together to reminisce about their time working on this

groundbreaking project.

The Joy Luck Club is a 1993 American drama film about the relationships between Chinese-American women and their Chinese immigrant mothers. It was directed by Wayne Wang and stars Tsai Chin, Kieu Chinh, Lisa Lu, France Nuyen, Rosalind Chao, Lauren Tom, Tamlyn Tomita, and Ming-Na Wen.