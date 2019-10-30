VIDEO: Watch a Sneak Peek of Amber Riley's New Character in LITTLE MERMAID LIVE!

TVGuide reports that Amber Riley will play an original character in "The Little Mermaid Live" - an emcee.

Emcee is a brand-new character brought in for the special who is going to introduce King Triton and his daughters at the top of the show.

Watch Riley discuss her new upcoming role below!

Amber Riley is an actor and singer, best known for her role as Mercedes Jones on the popular TV musical Glee. She has appeared as part of the ensemble cast of Glee since its pilot broadcast in 2009. Her work earned her a nomination for an NAACP Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, as well as a Teen Choice Award for Female Scene-Stealer in 2011. She made a leap to the big screen with her role in Glee: The 3D Concert Movie, which hit theaters in 2011.

Read the original story on TVGuide.





