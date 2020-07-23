VIDEO: Watch a SIDE SHOW Reunion with Alice Ripley, Emily Skinner & More on QUARANTINE CABARET AND COCKTAILS - Live at 7pm

Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktails, produced and hosted by entertainer and LML Music founder, Lee Lessack, and actor and frequent SNL regular, Robert Bannon, will return tonight with the Original Broadway cast of Side Show: Alice Ripley, Emily Skinner, Hugh Panaro and Jeff McCarthy, PLUS Shawn Ryan, founder of Young Actors Theatre Camp.

Side Show is a musical by Bill Russell (book and lyrics) and Henry Krieger (music) based on the lives of Daisy and Violet Hilton, conjoined twins who became famous stage performers in the 1930s. The musical opened October 16, 1997, on Broadway; Robert Longbottom directed and choreographed, and the cast starred Emily Skinner as Daisy and Alice Ripley as Violet. Despite receiving some positive reviews, the show closed after 91 performances. A Broadway revival opened in November 2014, and closed after 56 performances.

Past guests of Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktails include Nick Adams, Eden Espinoza, Mandy Gonzalez, Matt Gould, Jonathan Hawkins, Adam Jacobs, Michael Londra, Maude Maggart, Griffin Matthews, Amanda McBroom, Adam Pascal, Stephen Schwartz, Jessica Vosk, Max von Essen, Susan Werner, Nita Whitaker and more.

Tune in at 7pm to watch live!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You