VIDEO: Watch a SIDE SHOW Reunion with Alice Ripley, Emily Skinner & More on QUARANTINE CABARET AND COCKTAILS - Live at 7pm
Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktails, produced and hosted by entertainer and LML Music founder, Lee Lessack, and actor and frequent SNL regular, Robert Bannon, will return tonight with the Original Broadway cast of Side Show: Alice Ripley, Emily Skinner, Hugh Panaro and Jeff McCarthy, PLUS Shawn Ryan, founder of Young Actors Theatre Camp.
Side Show is a musical by Bill Russell (book and lyrics) and Henry Krieger (music) based on the lives of Daisy and Violet Hilton, conjoined twins who became famous stage performers in the 1930s. The musical opened October 16, 1997, on Broadway; Robert Longbottom directed and choreographed, and the cast starred Emily Skinner as Daisy and Alice Ripley as Violet. Despite receiving some positive reviews, the show closed after 91 performances. A Broadway revival opened in November 2014, and closed after 56 performances.
Past guests of Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktails include Nick Adams, Eden Espinoza, Mandy Gonzalez, Matt Gould, Jonathan Hawkins, Adam Jacobs, Michael Londra, Maude Maggart, Griffin Matthews, Amanda McBroom, Adam Pascal, Stephen Schwartz, Jessica Vosk, Max von Essen, Susan Werner, Nita Whitaker and more.
Tune in at 7pm to watch live!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Enter to Win a Virtual Dinner With Lin-Manuel and the Miranda Family
The 'HamilFan' series - part of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Raise Up fundraising campaign - is nearing its conclusion, but not without one more celebratory s...
Is Ellen's Stardust Diner In Danger of Closing Permanently?
BroadwayWorld has learned that NYC Theatre District institution Ellen's Stardust Diner might be the latest victim of the pandemic. The restaurant, fam...
By Popular Demand: Watch Norm Lewis & Seth Rudetsky Live In Concert On Demand
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Norm Lewis's live concert is now available on demand for a limited time only, thr...
Amid Grievance Filed by Actors Equity, Walt Disney World Finds Ways to Work Around Absent Equity Performers
The Orlando Sentinel has reported that while Walt Disney World and Actors' Equity Association prepare to discuss a grievance filed by Actors' Euqity, ...
Adam Schiff and Judy Chu Introduce 'Mixed Earner Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Act'
Today, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) and Rep. Judy Chu (D-Pasadena) introduced the Mixed Earner Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Act to ensure that wor...
Disney Working on Musical Adaptation of HIDDEN FIGURES
As BroadwayWorld first reported in 2017, the Oscar-nominated film HIDDEN FIGURES has long been rumored to be in the works for a stage adaptation. Now ...