VIDEO: Watch a Parody of 'Alexander Hamilton' About Future Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on THE LATE SHOW

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" premiered a parody of "Alexander Hamilton" about president-elect Biden's Treasury Secretary pick, Janet Yellen.

Watch it below!

The groundbreaking musical sensation, Hamilton springs from the mind of Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and tells the unlikely story of the ten-dollar founding father, Alexander Hamilton who was young, scrappy, and hungry and ready to mark his mark on this new nation.



From bastard orphan to George Washington's right hand man, rebel to war hero, loving husband caught in the country's first sex scandal to the Treasury secretary who made an untrusting world believe in the American economy, Hamilton is an exploration of a political mastermind. This revolutionary tale of America's fiery founding is told through the sounds of the what this nation has become. Directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, this new musical about taking your shot will turn your world upside down.

