VIDEO: Watch a Clip From the Series Finale of YOUNGER, Starring Sutton Foster!

The series finale of "Younger," starring two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster, premieres tomorrow, June 10th, at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus.

Charles and Liza make amends and promise not to lie anymore, but Kelsey's plans force Liza to withhold the truth. Lauren plans a romantic reunion. Sparks fly between Maggie and an enemy turned-friend. Series finale.

"Younger" follows Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure, and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job. In the final season, Liza's personal life is on shaky ground as she tries to stay true to herself. After a setback at work, Kelsey (Hilary Duff) doubts her career decisions and discovers a new creative outlet. Maggie (Debi Mazar) gets cancelled.

It was recently announced that Foster would take over the role of Reno Sweeney from Megan Mullally in the upcoming West End revival of "Anything Goes." Read more about that here.

"Younger" is created, executive produced and written by Darren Star, with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media also executive producing. Dottie Zicklin, Eric Zicklin and Alison Brown serve as executive producers and writers on the series. ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Studios' Keith Cox and Antonia Covault are the executives in charge of production. The series is produced by Darren Star Productions and MTV Entertainment Studios.

All six seasons of "Younger" are currently available to binge on Paramount+.