VIDEO: Watch a BABY Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
Guests will include Liz Callaway, Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire, Todd Graff, Beth Fowler, and Catherine Cox.
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with Guest Host Week! Watch a Broadway's BABY reunion hosted by Liz Callaway with special guests Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire, Todd Graff, Beth Fowler, and Catherine Cox.
Baby is a musical with a book by Sybille Pearson, based on a story developed with Susan Yankowitz, music by David Shire, and lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr. It concerns the reactions of three couples each expecting a child. The musical first ran on Broadway from 1983 to 1984.
Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.
Visit starsinthehouse.com to donate to The Actors Fund, watch previous episodes, learn about upcoming guests and more.
