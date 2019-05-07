THE PROM
VIDEO: Watch Tony Nominee Caitlin Kinnunen Belt Out THE PROM Anthem at GLAAD Media Awards!

May. 7, 2019  

Over the weekend, GLAAD, the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, welcomed Tony nominee Caitlin Kinnunen to perform The Prom's LGBTQ youth anthem 'Unruly Heart' with the NYC Youth Pride Chorus at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards. Check out the performance below!

Kinnunen's previous Broadway credits include: The Bridges of Madison County (Carolyn), Spring Awakening (Thea). National tour: Next to Normal (Natalie u/s). Regional: Alliance Theatre, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Weston Playhouse and Sundance Institute. Film/TV: The Intern, It's Kind of a Funny Story, We Need to Talk About Kevin, "Younger," "American Vandal," "The Knick" and "Law & Order: SVU."

"The Prom" is the joyous Broadway hit that New York Magazine calls "a smart, big-hearted new musical comedy" and The New York Times declares a Critic's Pick! It's a new musical comedy about big Broadway stars, a small town, and a love that unites them all. Earlier this month, Ryan Murphy worked with GLAAD, The Trevor Project, and the Hetrick-Martin Institute to host hundreds of LGBTQ youth for a performance of the LGBTQ-themed musical. During the event, he announced that he plans to bring "The Prom" to Netflix. Last fall, a performance from the cast at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade culminated in the first-ever same-sex kiss in the event's history.

