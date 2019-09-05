VIDEO: Watch Performances From New Musical THE PRINCE OF EGYPT!

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
Sep. 5, 2019  

New musical The Prince of Egypt, which is premiering at London's Dominion Theatre on Wednesday 5 February 2020, had its press launch today - including performances by the cast. Check out photos and videos from the launch below!

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Philip LaZebnik and features 10 new songs, together with 5 of Schwartz's acclaimed songs from the Dreamworks Animation film, including Deliver Us, All I Ever Wanted, Through Heaven's Eyes and the Academy Award®-winning When You Believe.

The cast features Luke Brady, Christine Allado, Liam Tamne and Alexia Khadime. Find the full cast announcement and sneak peek at the set design here!

The show is directed by Scott Schwartz and choreographed by Sean Cheesman. For more information, visit www.ThePrinceofEgyptMusical.com

Photo credit: Alistair Wilkinson

