VIDEO: Watch Performances From New Musical THE PRINCE OF EGYPT!
New musical The Prince of Egypt, which is premiering at London's Dominion Theatre on Wednesday 5 February 2020, had its press launch today - including performances by the cast. Check out photos and videos from the launch below!
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Philip LaZebnik and features 10 new songs, together with 5 of Schwartz's acclaimed songs from the Dreamworks Animation film, including Deliver Us, All I Ever Wanted, Through Heaven's Eyes and the Academy Award®-winning When You Believe.
The cast features Luke Brady, Christine Allado, Liam Tamne and Alexia Khadime. Find the full cast announcement and sneak peek at the set design here!
The show is directed by Scott Schwartz and choreographed by Sean Cheesman. For more information, visit www.ThePrinceofEgyptMusical.com
Stephen Schwartz and Luke Brady performing one of the new songs from #ThePrinceOfEgypt https://t.co/ADGyBu2Pya- LondonTheatre.co.uk (@londontheatre) September 5, 2019
STOP WHAT YOU'RE DOING- LondonTheatre.co.uk (@londontheatre) September 5, 2019
Here's a first listen to @ChristineAllado and @alexiakhadime performing When You Believe from #PrinceOfEgypt pic.twitter.com/Sk2WJifYD7
Another new song now, (called Never In A Million Years maybe?) with Brady and @ChristineAllado pic.twitter.com/FUHQdoE2YC- LondonTheatre.co.uk (@londontheatre) September 5, 2019
Obsessed with @AlexiaKhadime, @ChristineAllado, @LukeBrady1990 & the entire @PrinceOfEgyptUK cast. Officially very excited for the show to open at the @DominionTheatre in February ? pic.twitter.com/tyJQqudrlC- West End Frame (@West_End_Frame) September 5, 2019
While we wait to chat to some of the @PrinceOfEgyptUK cast, check out this amazing video of 'Deliver Us' pic.twitter.com/mWIRhyVWMR- MusicalTheatreReview (@MusicalTheatreR) September 5, 2019
Photo credit: Alistair Wilkinson