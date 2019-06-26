VIDEO: Watch Olly Dobson Record 'Back in Time' from BACK TO THE FUTURE Musical

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical will open at the Manchester Opera House on 20 February 2020 for a strictly limited 12-week season, finishing on 17 May, prior to transferring to the West End. The Box Office will open at 10.00am on Friday 24 May 2019.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, the new musical will have a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

The role of Marty McFly will be played by Olly Dobson, whose previous West End credits include the original cast of Bat Out Of Hell The Musical and Matilda. Below, watch as he records "Back in Time" from the new musical!





