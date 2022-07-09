Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
& Juliet
Click Here for More on & Juliet

VIDEO: Watch Musical Highlights from Broadway-Bound & JULIET

& Juliet will open on Broadway on November 17, 2022 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Jul. 9, 2022  

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, The Olivier Award-winning original musical & Juliet will have its highly anticipated Broadway premiere this fall. Currently playing a long-awaited pre-Broadway engagement in Toronto, & Juliet will transfer directly to Broadway, with previews beginning October 28, 2022 ahead of a November 17, 2022 opening at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street).

& Juliet had its World Premiere in September 2019 at the Manchester Opera House in England, before moving to London's West End. It began performances in November 2019 at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London, where it continues to play to sold-out houses. In addition to the UK Production and the pre-Broadway Toronto production, a production of & Juliet will premiere in Australia in February 2023 at Melbourne's Regent Theatre.

Before it arrives in New York, catch up on some of the many musical performances from the West End company!

West End trailer:

Miriam-Teak Lee performs "Baby, One More Time" at the Olivier Awards:

Cast performs "Can't Stop This Feeling / Roar" on This Morning:

Luke Gage sings "It's My Life" on The Shows Must Go On!:

Cast performs "Problem/Can't Feel My Face" on BBC Strictly:

Cast performs "Domino" and "Everybody" at West End Live 2021:

Cast performs "Problem/Can't Feel My Face" and "Since U Been Gone" at West End Live 2022:

First performance in Toronto:





MacGyver Contest

Related Articles

From This Author - Team BWW


Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 7/9/2022
July 9, 2022

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
The Duplex Reopens Cafe and Piano Bar Following Fire and Power Outage
July 6, 2022

The Duplex, New York City's world famous cabaret and piano bar, has officially reopened its cafe and piano bar following a building fire and power outage earlier this week. According to a recent Facebook post, the venue's upstairs and cabaret areas remain closed.
The SheLA Summer Theater Festival Begins July 12
July 6, 2022

The SheLA Summer Theater Festival opens on July 12th at Hollywood's Zephyr Theatre. Now in its fourth year, the Festival features full-length plays by gender-marginalized playwrights, and will run through July 17th for in-person performances with digital performances to follow.
VIDEO: Watch the Queens of SIX in the Broadway Bares XXX Finale
July 5, 2022

In a finale that was 'one-of-a-kind, no category,' Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack and Courtney Mack of Broadway's Six led the Broadway Bares XXX company in an energetic and exhilarating number choreographed by Gabriella Sorrentino. Watch the full number!
Broadway Jukebox: Showtunes for the 4th of July
July 2, 2022

This July 4th, enjoy songs from shows like: Hamilton, Allegiance, 1776, Ragtime, Hello, Dolly!, Assassins, Rent, Holiday Inn, Songs for a New World, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, The Music Man, West Side Story, Rags, George M, Giant, Anyone Can Whistle, American Idiot, In the Heights, Hair, Working, and many more!