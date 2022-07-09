VIDEO: Watch Musical Highlights from Broadway-Bound & JULIET

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, The Olivier Award-winning original musical & Juliet will have its highly anticipated Broadway premiere this fall. Currently playing a long-awaited pre-Broadway engagement in Toronto, & Juliet will transfer directly to Broadway, with previews beginning October 28, 2022 ahead of a November 17, 2022 opening at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street).

& Juliet had its World Premiere in September 2019 at the Manchester Opera House in England, before moving to London's West End. It began performances in November 2019 at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London, where it continues to play to sold-out houses. In addition to the UK Production and the pre-Broadway Toronto production, a production of & Juliet will premiere in Australia in February 2023 at Melbourne's Regent Theatre.

Before it arrives in New York, catch up on some of the many musical performances from the West End company!

West End trailer:

Miriam-Teak Lee performs "Baby, One More Time" at the Olivier Awards:

Cast performs "Can't Stop This Feeling / Roar" on This Morning:

Luke Gage sings "It's My Life" on The Shows Must Go On!:

Cast performs "Problem/Can't Feel My Face" on BBC Strictly:

Cast performs "Domino" and "Everybody" at West End Live 2021:

Cast performs "Problem/Can't Feel My Face" and "Since U Been Gone" at West End Live 2022:

First performance in Toronto: