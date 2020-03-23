VIDEO: Watch Morgan Siobhan Green Sing from New Musical, BETWEEN THE LINES!

Click Here for More Articles on BETWEEN THE LINES

The new Off-Broadway musical Between the Lines has just released the music video for "Do It For You," written by Elyssa Samsel & Kate Anderson and performed by Morgan Siobhan Green. Watch the full video below!

Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun and choreographed by Paul McGill, Between the Lines features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald and music & lyrics by Elyssa Samsel & Kate Anderson with orchestrations & arrangements by Tony Award nominee Greg Anthony Rassen.

The production will star Arielle Jacobs, Jason Gotay, Morgan Siobhan Green, Vicki Lewis, Will Burton, Jerusha Cavazos, Pierre Marais, John Rapson, Carrie St. Louis, and Julia Murney.





