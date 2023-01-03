VIDEO: Watch Joaquina Kalukango, Matt Doyle & More Perform on PBS' New Year's Eve Special

Hosted by four-time Grammy Award winner and renowned soprano Renée Fleming (filmed at the Gala Hispanic Theatre in Washington, DC) with Emmy and Grammy Award winner Chris Jackson (filmed at the Triad Theater in New York City), PBS' third UNITED IN SONG special program is now available to watch below.

The special was filmed before a live audience at the historic Peoples Bank Theatre in Marietta, Ohio, which featured artists including Hamilton Drama Desk Awardee Mandy Gonzalez ("Everything's Coming Up Roses," "Que Sera, Sera").

At the lovingly restored Egyptian Theatre, one of Boise, Idaho's most cherished landmarks, musical performances include singer-songwriter and activist MILCK ("Make Your Own Kind of Music," "I Belong"), Tony Award winner Matt Doyle ("One Song Glory"), and powerhouse folk songstress Raye Zaragoza ("Change Your Name").

From the beautiful Art Deco Earl & Rachel Strand Theatre in Marietta, Georgia, Tony Award winner Joaquina Kalukango ("Let It Burn"), and New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck, and more.

Grammy Award-winning Queen of Bluegrass Rhonda Vincent ("Kentucky Borderline"), Platinum recording artist and Billboard and CMA nominee Brett Young ("In Case You Didn't Know," "Mercy"), classical clarinetist Ricardo Morales ("Impromptu," "Clarinet Sonata"), Grammy and Emmy Award-winning baritone Reginald Smith, Jr. ("Ain't That Good News"), nine-time Grammy nominee Natalie Grant ("In Better Hands," "It Is Well") and concert pianist Jacqueline Schwab ("Shenandoah").

Watch the complete special here:



