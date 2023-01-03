Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch Joaquina Kalukango, Matt Doyle & More Perform on PBS' New Year's Eve Special

The special was filmed in Washington, DC, Ohio, Idaho, and Georgia.

Jan. 03, 2023  

Hosted by four-time Grammy Award winner and renowned soprano Renée Fleming (filmed at the Gala Hispanic Theatre in Washington, DC) with Emmy and Grammy Award winner Chris Jackson (filmed at the Triad Theater in New York City), PBS' third UNITED IN SONG special program is now available to watch below.

The special was filmed before a live audience at the historic Peoples Bank Theatre in Marietta, Ohio, which featured artists including Hamilton Drama Desk Awardee Mandy Gonzalez ("Everything's Coming Up Roses," "Que Sera, Sera").

At the lovingly restored Egyptian Theatre, one of Boise, Idaho's most cherished landmarks, musical performances include singer-songwriter and activist MILCK ("Make Your Own Kind of Music," "I Belong"), Tony Award winner Matt Doyle ("One Song Glory"), and powerhouse folk songstress Raye Zaragoza ("Change Your Name").

From the beautiful Art Deco Earl & Rachel Strand Theatre in Marietta, Georgia, Tony Award winner Joaquina Kalukango ("Let It Burn"), and New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck, and more.

Grammy Award-winning Queen of Bluegrass Rhonda Vincent ("Kentucky Borderline"), Platinum recording artist and Billboard and CMA nominee Brett Young ("In Case You Didn't Know," "Mercy"), classical clarinetist Ricardo Morales ("Impromptu," "Clarinet Sonata"), Grammy and Emmy Award-winning baritone Reginald Smith, Jr. ("Ain't That Good News"), nine-time Grammy nominee Natalie Grant ("In Better Hands," "It Is Well") and concert pianist Jacqueline Schwab ("Shenandoah").

Watch the complete special here:






Related Stories
Moayed, Onaodowan, and More Join Chastain in A DOLLS HOUSE Photo
Moayed, Onaodowan, and More Join Chastain in A DOLL'S HOUSE
Complete casting has been announced as rehearsals commence for Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain as ‘Nora Helmer’ in Lloyd’s radical new production of Henrik Ibsen’s landmark drama A Doll’s House in a new version by Amy Herzog.
Director, Writer, and Actor Frank Galati Dies at 79 Photo
Director, Writer, and Actor Frank Galati Dies at 79
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that director, writer and actor Frank Galati has died at 79.
Listen: Social Media Manager Micayla Brewster on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS Photo
Listen: Social Media Manager Micayla Brewster on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. This week's episode features Micayla Brewster, social media manager who has overseen shows such as Hamilton, Hadestown, and more!
Photo: Alexis Scheer Joins the Creative Team of BAD CINDERELLA Photo
Photo: Alexis Scheer Joins the Creative Team of BAD CINDERELLA
Alexis Scheer has joined the creative team of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella! Scheer took to Twitter to share photos of her in rehearsal, script in hand!

From This Author - Michael Major


Mychael Gabriel Releases New Single 'Sunday Afternoon'Mychael Gabriel Releases New Single 'Sunday Afternoon'
January 3, 2023

MYCHAEL GABRIEL has released his latest single 'Sunday Afternoon' to all major platforms! The single is from his highly anticipated album titled Genesis that is available now! At times heartbreaking, and others tender, Mychael Gabriel’s “Sunday Afternoon” deftly navigates the highs and lows of a relationship.
VIDEO: Straightline Release Video For 'Earth Defenders' Off Latest Album 'Keep Your Cool'VIDEO: Straightline Release Video For 'Earth Defenders' Off Latest Album 'Keep Your Cool'
January 3, 2023

Munich, Germany's Straightline have dropped a video for 'Earth Defenders' off their latest album 'Keep Your Cool.' After more than 2 years in pandemic hell production, Straightline returned with 'Keep Your Cool,' an album filled with their signature metal-infused thrash skate punk. Watch the new music video now!
Reservoir Brings de la Soul's Iconic Catalog to Streaming PlatformsReservoir Brings de la Soul's Iconic Catalog to Streaming Platforms
January 3, 2023

Reservoir is pleased to share that De La Soul’s first six albums, 3 Feet High and Rising (1989), De La Soul Is Dead (1991), Buhloone Mindstate (1993), Stakes Is High (1996), Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump (2000), and AOI: Bionix (2001), will be available to fans everywhere March 3, 2023, on the 34th anniversary of the release of their debut album
VIDEO: SHINER Frontman Allen Epley Unveils New Music Video For 'The EMT' Off Upcoming Debut Solo LP 'Everything'VIDEO: SHINER Frontman Allen Epley Unveils New Music Video For 'The EMT' Off Upcoming Debut Solo LP 'Everything'
January 3, 2023

The result is a record that begs and rewards repeated listenings, 9 songs and 41 minutes including a reimagined song from his band The Life and Times. It’s a rich production that echoes the AM Gold of his childhood but reaches into artistic territories that were generally reserved for Elliott Smith and Sea Change-era Beck. Watch the new video now!
Beyond Wonderland SoCal Lineup Revealed Featuring Tiësto, Kaskade, Dillon Francis, & MoreBeyond Wonderland SoCal Lineup Revealed Featuring Tiësto, Kaskade, Dillon Francis, & More
January 3, 2023

Insomniac Events has unveiled the lineup for the twelfth edition of its beloved two-day electronic dance music staple, Beyond Wonderland SoCal. The revered psychedelic festival returns to the NOS Events Center on Friday, March 24th and Saturday, March 25th, prominently boasting the best names across dubstep, house, techno, hard dance, and more.
share