VIDEO: Watch Jason Danieley, Julia Murney, Bryce Pinkham & More Sing from Transport Group's MAN OF LA MANCHA!

Transport Group just presented Man of La Mancha - its first musical in this season's Anne L. Bernstein Concert Series. The special event starred John Cariani (Tony nominee, The Band's Visit), Jason Danieley (Drama Desk nominee, The Visit), Santino Fontana (Tony nominee, Cinderella), Marc Kudisch (Tony nominee, Thoroughly Modern Millie), Julia Murney (Drama Desk nominee, The Wild Party), Bryce Pinkham (Tony Nominee, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Andrew Samonksy (Drama Desk nominee, Queen of the Mist) and Mary Testa (Tony nominee & Drama Desk winner, The Portuguese Kid).

The concert was directed by Transport Group artistic director Jack Cummings III and featured original orchestrations. Man of La Mancha is written by Dale Wasserman, and has music by Mitch Leigh and lyrics by Joe Darion.

Watch highlights from the big night below!

