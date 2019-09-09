VIDEO: Watch Jake Gyllenhaal Perform an Excerpt from SEA WALL/A LIFE on LIVE FROM HERE WITH CHRIS THILE!

On September 7th, "Live from Here with Chris Thile" aired its season four premiere, with special guest stars Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Natalia Lafourcade. Gyllenhaal performed an excerpt from his Broadway show, "Sea Wall/A Life." Watch it below!

"Life from Here with Chris Thile" was formerly known as "A Prairie Home Companion." It airs weekly, live on the radio and streaming online. Thile is a mandolinist, singer, songwriter, and radio personality who performs with bands like Nickel Creek and The Punch Brothers when he's not hosting the show.

Starring Gyllenhaal (Sunday In The Park With George) and Tony Award nominee Tom Sturridge (1984), "Sea Wall/A Life" had audiences roaring to their feet at the sold-out engagement at The Public Theater. Now the show, from the visionary creative team behind "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," "Constellations" and "A Doll's House," comes to Broadway. It closes September 29th.

Watch Gyllenhaal's performance below!

LIVE FROM HERE WITH CHRIS THILE FALL 2019 SCHEDULE

September 14-New York, NY-The Town Hall

September 28-New York, NY-The Town Hall

October 12-New York, NY-The Town Hall

October 26-New York, NY-The Town Hall

November 2-New York, NY-The Town Hall

November 16-New York, NY-The Town Hall

November 23-New York, NY-The Town Hall

December 7-New York, NY-The Town Hall

December 14-New York, NY-The Town Hall





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You